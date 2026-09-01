T&J Painting, founded by Tony and Jen Friedrichsen, started with a simple mission: to help people feel good in the spaces where they live and work. As a family-owned painting company based in Brandon, it has been serving the community for more than a decade.

“Probably the biggest win at T&J Painting is that we have consistently seen growth our company by 60-70 percent year after year, with 2026 projecting to be the same, which is something Tony and I are incredibly proud of,” said Jen, T&J’s regional director of sales and marketing. “We have been able to bring in more leadership positions within the company, including an office manager, project coordinator and project manager. This allows us to provide the best customer service possible as we continue to navigate our tremendous growth.”





Despite its growth, T&J Painting has kept its personal, family-owned approach.

“We never want to become so big that our customers feel like just another number,” Jen said. “Tony and I are still involved every day, and maintaining those customer relationships will always be important to us. Growth is exciting, but growing the right way matters most.”

Jen, Tony and their team at T&J understand how Florida’s climate can affect paint quality and longevity, from the intense sun and humidity to the heavy rains that can wear down exterior surfaces over time. That local knowledge helps them recommend the right products, preparation methods and finishes for each home or business, so the final result looks great and lasts. T&J uses premium products and proven techniques to make sure their clients’ finishes hold up season after season.

“Every job is planned with care and customized to meet your needs,” Jen said. “Our goal is to deliver a clean, polished result that brings out the best in your property.”

What sets T&J Painting apart is that it is not a franchise but rather a company built from the ground up by Tony and Jen.

“Tony is not someone who simply bought into a painting company and was handed a system and a name,” Jen said. “My husband, business partner and best friend has been a painter for more than 30 years, and I have been around the painting industry for about 23 years. Our team is also incredibly important to us. Many have been with us for years, and we have worked hard to create a culture where everyone feels valued and works together to take care of our customers.”





For the Friedrichsens, T&J Painting’s success is closely tied to the community that has supported them along the way.

“Giving back to our community is something Tony and I are extremely passionate about,” Jen said. “Our community supports our family business, and we believe very strongly that our business should turn around and support that community right back.”

Visit https://tandjpaintingfl.com/ or call 813-723-9124. The company office is located at 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 111, in Brandon.