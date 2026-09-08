As Riverview and Southeastern Hillsborough County continue to grow, access to convenient and affordable health care is becoming increasingly important. Suncoast Community Health Centers (SCHC) is responding with a new Riverview location that opened in April.

Located at 10334 White Viburnum Way in Riverview, the new center provides adult and family medical care, with walk-in appointments available as space allows. The location was established to give residents in Riverview, Gibsonton and surrounding communities a nearby option for routine and ongoing health care.

The new location was highlighted as part of National Health Center Week, August 2-8, which recognizes the role community health centers play in providing care to residents regardless of their ability to pay.

SCHC accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare and the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan. For patients without insurance, the organization offers a sliding-fee scale based on household income and family size. The goal is to ensure that cost or lack of insurance does not prevent residents from receiving care.

“As Southeastern Hillsborough County continues to grow, we knew families here needed a local option they could count on, whether they have insurance, are on Medicaid or don’t have coverage at all,” said Bradley Herremans, CEO of Suncoast Community Health Centers. “Riverview is not just a new location, it’s a continuation of nearly 50 years of showing up for this community, and we want people to know the door is open.”

SCHC has served Hillsborough County as a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center since 1977. Across its network, the organization serves more than 72,000 unique patients through more than 250,000 visits each year.

The organization’s approach extends beyond traditional medical care. Depending on location and patient needs, SCHC connects residents with behavioral health support, financial counseling, social services, insurance enrollment assistance and other resources designed to address factors that can affect a family’s overall health and stability.

The Riverview center is part of SCHC’s continued expansion as the population of Southeastern Hillsborough County increases.

Residents seeking care at the Riverview location can call 813-653-6100 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

For more information about Suncoast Community Health Centers, available services and additional locations, visit https://suncoast-chc.org/.