The Travel Insurance Chick™ was born from a gap Michelle Mosher saw repeatedly in the travel marketplace: travelers investing heavily in unforgettable experiences while treating protection as an afterthought.

“My husband and I are avid travelers, and I saw how often travel insurance was treated as an afterthought,” said Mosher, president of The Travel Insurance Chick™. “People spend thousands of dollars and months planning a trip, then either skip the insurance or click a box without really knowing what they bought.”

As a longtime insurance professional, Mosher recognized an opportunity to bridge the worlds of travel and insurance with clear, accessible guidance.

“Travelers don’t necessarily need more options,” said Mosher. “They need someone who can explain the options and help them choose coverage that actually makes sense for their trip. That’s really how The Travel Insurance Chick™ came about.”

Mosher’s approach centers on education, beginning with the particulars of each trip rather than the fine print of a policy. Mosher asks her clients questions such as, “Where are you going and what have you invested? Are you cruising or traveling internationally? What would happen if you got sick or something disrupted the trip?” Only after understanding the traveler’s needs does she walk clients through what coverage includes — and what it does not.

“I don’t want someone to say, ‘Michelle told me I’m covered.’ I want them to understand their coverage and feel confident about what they’re buying.”

One of the most common misconceptions she encounters is the belief that all travel insurance products are the same. Many options may provide coverage, but the question is whether it’s the right coverage for your trip. She also notes frequent confusion around credit card coverage and cruise line policies.

“I’d much rather explain those differences before someone travels than have them find out when something has already gone wrong.”

Staying informed is essential in an evolving travel landscape.

“Travel changes constantly, so this isn’t insurance you can learn once and put on a shelf,” Mosher said.

She maintains close communication with carriers, monitors industry updates and draws on her own experiences.

“I’m also a traveler myself, so when there’s a major storm, airline issue or something happening overseas, I’m looking at it from both sides,” she said.

A recent group trip to Ireland reinforced the importance of comprehensive protection. When two travelers arrived days late due to flight cancellations, multiple parts of their policy came into play.

“One canceled flight created a domino effect,” Mosher said. “Having the right coverage helped keep a bad travel experience from becoming an even bigger financial loss. That’s exactly why I believe understanding what you’re buying matters.”

The Travel Insurance Chick™’s office is located at 11216 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.travelinsurancechick.com or call 813-448-7580.