The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) recently celebrated Insured American Family with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the veteran-owned, family-run insurance agency for more than 10 years in business.

Chamber members, community leaders, friends and supporters gathered to congratulate the Insured American Family team on this important business milestone. Guests enjoyed networking, a charcuterie spread, custom desserts, giveaways and the opportunity to learn more about the agency and the services it provides.

Insured American Family provides personalized insurance solutions for individuals, families and businesses, including health, Medicare, life, supplemental, dental, vision and small-business coverage. Licensed in 36 states, the agency works with major insurance carriers to compare available plans and help clients identify coverage options that fit their individual needs and budgets.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed those in attendance and thanked the community for coming together to support a fellow chamber member. She then introduced Insured American Family owner Craig Gruenbaum, who shared more about the company, its history and its commitment to serving clients.

Following the official ribbon cutting, BRCC Ambassador Lawrence Barnes presented a special proclamation recognizing the occasion and declaring the day ‘Insured American Family Day.’

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Gruenbaum and the entire Insured American Family team on more than a decade in business and wishes them continued growth and success in the years ahead.