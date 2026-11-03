Jeff’s Bagel Run Now Open In Bloomingdale

Jeff’s Bagel Run is a scratch bakery specializing in New York-style bagels, with everything made in house. It has a wide variety of bagel flavors and cream cheeses, including seasonal favorites like pumpkin chocolate sprinkle bagels and pumpkin spice cream cheese. It celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon cutting from the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

The store is located in Bloomingdale Square at 875 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 613, in Brandon and is open daily until 2 p.m. For more information, visit its website at www.jeffsbagelrun.com.

Human Equation Human Resources

Human EQ LLC, doing business as Human Equation, is a certified women and minority-owned small business and federal contractor providing comprehensive human resources, talent, leadership and organizational consulting solutions to public and private-sector organizations.

Founded by former global human resources and talent acquisition leaders from The Walt Disney Company, Human Equation combines Fortune 100 experience with an agile, highly customized approach to helping organizations solve complex people and business challenges. The firm’s leaders bring experience supporting diverse business segments, corporate functions and global workforces, allowing Human Equation to deliver enterprise-level expertise with the responsiveness of a boutique advisory firm.

To learn more, visit its website at www.humaneq.co.

Floating Springs Celebrates One-year Anniversary

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is celebrating its one-year anniversary. It is a peaceful, welcoming space designed to help you slow down, reconnect with your body and support your overall well-being. If you’ve never experienced acupuncture or wellness care before, your first visit begins with a private consultation. It takes time to listen to your concerns, learn about your health history, lifestyle and wellness goals; and answer any questions you may have. This personalized conversation helps it understand your individual needs and develop an approach that is right for you.

Floating Springs Acupuncture & Wellness is located at 500 Vonderburg Dr. W., Ste. 214B, in Brandon. For additional information, call 813-535-0693 or visit its website at https://floatingspringsacu.com/.

PipeFlow Solutions Provides Solutions With Minimal Disruption

PipeFlow Solutions, a Florida-based underground infrastructure and trenchless pipe rehabilitation company, is proud to provide residential and commercial customers throughout Florida with innovative solutions for repairing and restoring damaged piping systems.

With one of the company’s co-founders based locally in the FishHawk community, PipeFlow Solutions has strong roots in the Tampa Bay area while proudly serving residential, commercial, multifamily and municipal customers throughout the state of Florida.

PipeFlow Solutions specializes in modern trenchless technologies that allow aging or damaged pipes to be rehabilitated with significantly less excavation, property damage and disruption than traditional pipe replacement methods. From a homeowner experiencing sewer line problems to complex commercial and municipal pipe rehabilitation projects, PipeFlow Solutions is proudly serving the state of Florida and helping customers extend the life of critical underground infrastructure.

For additional information visit its website at www.pipeflowsolutions.com or call 973-391-3841.

HomeWell Care Services Joins Chamber Of Commerce

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for one of its newest members: HomeWell Care Services, owned by Raphael and Ketchine Debrosse.

The Debrosses bring more than three decades of combined care experience. HomeWell provides in-home companion care, personal care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, respite care, veterans care, transportation and posthospital support. Care is available hourly, around the clock or live-in, and it serves the surrounding communities, including Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Wimauma and Lithia.

HomeWell Care Services is located at 400 Frandorson Circle, Ste. 4218, in Apollo Beach. For more information, call 813-738-4900 or visit https://homewellcares.com/.