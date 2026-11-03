By Superintendent Van Ayres

Every child has different interests, strengths and dreams for the future. Finding the right school experience can help turn those interests into opportunities.

At Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), Magnet & Choice programs give families the opportunity to explore educational options designed to match how their child learns, what excites them and where they want to go next.

From elementary through high school, HCPS offers a wide variety of Magnet programs that allow students to dive deeper into areas they are passionate about. Students can explore everything from biomedical sciences and robotics to performing arts, environmental studies, culinary arts and more, all while building a strong academic foundation.

These specialized programs bring learning to life through hands-on experiences that encourage students to create, collaborate, solve problems and think critically. By connecting classroom learning with real-world experiences, students can discover new interests and begin building skills that will serve in college, careers, and beyond.

Families can also explore a range of Choice opportunities that provide different academic and career pathways. Students may pursue advanced programs, such as Cambridge AICE, International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP), or explore Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs that can lead to industry certifications and workforce-ready skills.

For families, school choice is about more than selecting a program. It is about finding an environment where a child can feel challenged, inspired and excited about learning. Whether a student already has a passion or is just beginning to discover one, HCPS offers opportunities to help them explore their potential and prepare for what comes next.

Magnet & Choice applications are now open, and the application window closes on Monday, December 7.

Families can learn more about available programs, the application process and important dates at https://hillsboroughschools.org/choice.