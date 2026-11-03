Fitness Forge in Riverview is inviting the community to help make the holidays brighter for local seniors through a special Christmas donation drive benefiting residents of Twin Creeks senior living.

The gym is currently collecting donations of thoughtful gifts and everyday items to create holiday gift bags for residents. The collection will continue through Wednesday, December 16, at 7 p.m., giving community members plenty of time to participate in the seasonal initiative.

Brett Daven, co-owner of Fitness Forge, and co-owner Taylor Green will organize the donations, assemble the gift bags and deliver them to Twin Creeks during a special Christmas celebration planned for Friday, December 18, after lunch.

Daven and Green also plan to invite Fitness Forge members who wish to participate to join them for an afternoon of visiting and mingling with residents. The gathering will offer an opportunity to share holiday cheer and make personal connections with seniors in the community.

The donation list includes practical comforts and fun activities designed to bring enjoyment throughout the holiday season. Requested items include soft lap blankets, nonslip socks, easy-grip water bottles or mugs, large-print puzzle books, playing cards, coloring books and colored pencils. Easy-to-read calendars, picture frames, small toiletry organizers and gentle, unscented personal care kits are also welcome.

Community members can contribute medium and large Christmas gift bags and tissue paper to help prepare the packages. Greeting cards featuring handwritten messages are another requested item, offering donors a simple way to share a personal note of encouragement and holiday wishes.

Individually wrapped treats are also welcome, including regular chocolate, soft cookies and a variety of sugar-free options such as chocolates, hard candies, chewy candies, caramels and mints.

The initiative gives residents, gym members and other community supporters an opportunity to help make the season more meaningful for seniors. By combining useful gifts with personal messages and an in-person visit, the Fitness Forge team hopes to deliver more than presents — it wants residents to feel remembered and appreciated during the holidays.

Donations can be dropped off at Fitness Forge, located at 13456 Boyette Road in Riverview, near the corner of Boyette Road and FishHawk Boulevard.

For more information about the holiday donation drive, contact Fitness Forge at 813-654-1313 or email admin@fitnessforge2025.com. Community members are encouraged to contribute and help spread a little extra holiday happiness to Twin Creeks residents.