The End Slavery Monologues makes its Florida premiere at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa on Friday and Saturday, November 6-7. Directed by Janet Salem, the production is a theater documentary that brings eleven survivors’ stories of human trafficking to the stage. Fifty percent of ticket proceeds will benefit Bridging Freedom, a Tampa Bay nonprofit working to end child sex trafficking.

The monologues are based on the stories of survivors who have been part of AnkoraTN’s road to recovery. Each monologue is a single voice. All are drawn from the true stories of survivors and of those impacted by human trafficking. Most are survivors speaking for themselves, about what was done to them and the lives they are building now. Others belong to the people around them: a parent, a doctor, the people who saw and wondered if they should have done more.

“These stories are not about victims. They are about people who survived, and who are still here, telling us. Our job is to listen, and then to do something,” said Salem.

The cast features Kayley Jewel, Alexandra Pugliese, Pax Matos, Faith Kopeky, Alex Martinez, Landon Green, Annalise Drab, Leyla-Jade Curbelo, Aaliyah St. Charles, Mariana Montoya and Jen Casler.

“Trafficking happens here, in our own communities, and it thrives on silence. This production breaks that silence. Every ticket sold helps us reach young people before traffickers do and walk with survivors as they heal. We are grateful to share this stage and this cause,” said Laura Hamilton, CEO of Bridging Freedom.

Performances are at 3 p.m. at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Ste. 151, in Tampa. Tickets are available for $30 at https://stageworkstheatre.org/, at the Stageworks box office or by calling 813-374-2416, ext. 1. The running time is about 75 minutes, performed without intermission.

Content advisory: e.g., contains mature themes, including descriptions of sexual violence and abuse.

About Bridging Freedom

Bridging Freedom is a 501(c)(3) licensed Safe Home for girls ages 10-17 who have survived child sex trafficking. In a safe, nurturing environment, each girl receives long-term care from an interdisciplinary team of professionals tailored to her individual needs. Its holistic program includes therapy and therapeutic activities, education, life-skills development, recreation, health care management and opportunities for personal growth. A dedicated team provides around-the-clock care, encouragement and stability. Each girl lives in a home where she has her own bedroom and bathroom.

About Stageworks Theatre

Stageworks Theatre is Tampa’s longest-running professional theater company, onstage since 1983. Its mission is to ignite the human spirit, and its vision is to be the community catalyst eradicating intolerance through performing arts and education. Stageworks and its directors, playwrights, actors and designers have been recognized with numerous awards for producing plays that matter to the Tampa Bay area.

Learn more at https://stageworkstheatre.org/.