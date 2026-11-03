World War II history will come to life this December when the VBC Greatest Generation Live World War II Conference brings veterans, historians, authors and military enthusiasts together in Tampa from Wednesday through Sunday, December 2-6.

The four-day conference will explore some of the most significant campaigns and personalities of World War II while providing opportunities for attendees to hear directly from veterans and experts. December 6 is the departure day and will have no formal programming.

The conference opens on December 2 with registration and a welcome reception, followed by dinner and an opening program. The keynote address will be presented by Michael S. Bell, executive director of the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at The National WWII Museum. His presentation, ‘The American Liberators: The U.S. Army and Germany’s Concentration Camps,’ will examine the role of American soldiers in the liberation of concentration camps.

Thursday’s sessions will begin with ‘Masters of the Air: The Bloody 100th and the Air War Over Europe,’ featuring 100th Bomb Group historian Mike P. Faley, author Rebecca Crosby Hutchinson and Luftwaffe historian Colin Heaton, a consultant to the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

The afternoon session, ‘Turning the Tide: Guadalcanal and Buna, New Guinea,’ will focus on the Pacific War and feature historians and authors Jeff Ballard, Dave Holland, James Campbell and Chris Kolakowski.

Friday will continue with ‘Winning the War: America’s High Command,’ examining the leadership of figures including George Patton, Mark Clark and Dwight Eisenhower. Speakers will include Helen Patton, granddaughter of General George S. Patton, retired Lt. Col. Roger Cirillo and author Michel Paradis.

The afternoon session, ‘Coming Home: The Hidden Legacies of World War II,’ will explore the lasting effects of the war on veterans and their families. Authors David Nasaw, Carol Schultz Vento and Richard Sherman will participate.

Friday evening will feature a film tribute honoring attending World War II veterans, followed by a veterans dinner featuring conversations and interviews.

The conference will conclude on Saturday with an excursion to the Zephyrhills Museum of Military History for Pearl Harbor remembrance activities, guided tours and a closing luncheon. Transportation will be provided.

The conference offers attendees an opportunity to learn from those who have dedicated their lives to preserving the history and stories of the Greatest Generation. For more information, visit https://veteransbreakfastclub.org/wwii-tampa-2026/.