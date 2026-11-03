Real-ice skating, local shopping and festive entertainment highlight annual tradition Tampa’s Downtown waterfront will transform into a festive holiday destination when Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, returns to Curtis Hixon Park from Friday, November 20, through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

The annual event will bring the community together for real-ice skating, holiday shopping, seasonal food and beverages, live entertainment and family-friendly activities along the Tampa Riverwalk.

“Winter Village is a celebration of what makes Tampa’s Downtown special: our community, our local businesses and the public spaces that bring us together,” said Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges, president and CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership. “Each year, Winter Village creates opportunities for residents and visitors to connect, support local businesses and make lasting holiday memories.”

The real-ice skating rink will once again serve as the centerpiece of the event. Skating sessions last 75 minutes and include skate rental. Tickets cost $17 for skaters over age 12 and $15 for children under 12. College students with valid identification can receive $2 off skating rentals on Thursdays from 5-9 p.m.

Winter Village will feature weekly programming throughout the season, including silent discos, Saturday night entertainment from 7-8 p.m. and seasonal character visits on select Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Guests may encounter Frosty, Elsa, Olaf, the Grinch and the Gingerbread Man. Special ice-skating performances will also take place on select dates.

Visitors can explore The Shops of Winter Village, delivered by PODS, featuring eight full-season retailers, seven partial-season shops and 18 rotating vendors. Offerings will include handmade jewelry, apparel, home decor, candles, Tampa-themed gifts, baked goods and artwork.

Shop Small Weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday, November 28-29, from 1-4 p.m., highlighting young entrepreneurs. The first 100 shoppers at the Winter Village Shop will receive a free commemorative tote bag.

Food and beverage vendors, including Hot Dog Fever, Whatever Pops, Blind Tiger and Gourmet Crepes and Coffee, will offer everything from coffee and pastries to crepes, empanadas and frozen treats.

Visitors can reach the event through nearby scooter and bike rentals, DASH Tampa micro-transit service and the Pirate Water Taxi. The Winter Village Express will also return, offering a festive TECO Line Streetcar ride between Whiting Station and Ybor City for $10 per ticket. Advance reservations are required.

Skating reservations and Winter Village Express tickets are available online. For schedules, tickets and updates, visit https://wintervillagetampa.com/.