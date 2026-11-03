Hope Services was founded in 2003 to help individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment build brighter futures. Since then, it has grown to offer personalized employment services and a Life Skills and Vocational Training Center with programs in culinary arts, construction, retail and hospitality.

“Our goal is to help each person gain the skills, confidence and support needed to enjoy a meaningful career and greater independence,” said Hope Services’ Founder and CEO, Cindy Bray. “The greatest reward is seeing someone gain confidence, find a job and build independence.”





Hope Services’ mission is to provide personalized vocational services that enable its clients to realize their career potential.

“At our company, we know that disabilities do not undercut a person’s value or potential, and we’ve found that these individuals carry with them unique giftedness that can enrich a company’s culture,” Bray said. “As the company has grown tremendously throughout West-Central Florida, our passion and core beliefs stay the same — we care, we help and we give hope.”





Hope Services offers personalized job coaching, career guidance, job placement, on-the-job training and work-based learning experience to help individuals find and succeed in meaningful employment. Its Life Skills and Vocational Training Center provides hands-on training in culinary arts, construction, retail and hospitality.

“We help people build practical skills, confidence and independence, with support tailored to their individual goals,” Bray said. “In 2025, we served 689 individuals and helped 423 people find jobs. Behind those numbers are lives changed, families strengthened and local employers connected with capable workers. To me, our greatest impact is giving people hope and a positive future.”





Bray and her team are excited to expand into Hudson with a second Life Skills and Vocational Training Center.

“We anticipate renovations beginning in January 2027, with a hopeful grand opening in spring,” Bray said. “The center will offer training in culinary arts, construction, health care skills and retail. A future second phase may include a thrift store and coffee shop, creating additional opportunities for handson learning and meaningful employment.”

Bray knows that community support makes Hope Services’ work possible.

If you would like to learn more about Hope Services, you can visit its website at https://hopegetsjobs.org/ or call 813-907-3731. Its office is located at 5426 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. in Land O’ Lakes.