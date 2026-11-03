Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that 38 schools have been designated as 2025-2026 Florida Schools of Excellence by the Florida State Board of Education on October 14. The designation recognizes schools whose sustained academic performance places them among the highest-performing schools in the state.

The Schools of Excellence designation is awarded by the Florida State Board of Education pursuant to Florida law and honors schools that demonstrate exceptional student achievement and academic outcomes.

“Being recognized as a Florida School of Excellence is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the hard work happening in classrooms across our district every day,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “This achievement belongs to our students, teachers, support staff, school leaders and families who work together to create outstanding learning environments for our students. We are incredibly proud of these schools and grateful for their commitment to excellence.”

The recognition adds to a growing list of academic accomplishments across Hillsborough County Public Schools and highlights the district’s continued focus on student achievement, high expectations and supporting each student’s success.

The designation also celebrates the collaboration among educators, administrators, families and students that helps schools build strong academic foundations. From classroom instruction and individualized student support to family engagement and school leadership, these efforts contribute to an environment where students can reach their full potential.

For schools across Hillsborough County, the recognition serves as an opportunity to highlight successful practices and celebrate the dedication of the people who make a difference in students’ lives each day. Teachers and staff play an important role in creating engaging learning experiences, encouraging students to set ambitious goals and helping them develop the skills needed for future success.

The 38 schools represent a significant achievement for the district and its school communities. Their designation reflects a commitment to maintaining high standards while continuing to provide students with opportunities to learn, grow and succeed.

HCPS continues to emphasize academic excellence throughout its schools, with a focus on ensuring students are prepared for the next steps in their education and beyond. The Florida Schools of Excellence recognition underscores the importance of continued teamwork and dedication in supporting positive educational outcomes across the district.