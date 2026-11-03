Hillsborough County is inviting residents to nominate an exceptional woman who has made a significant positive impact on the community for induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame.

The program, presented by the Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women (COSW), celebrates local women whose contributions have improved the lives of residents through areas including social services, education, philanthropy, the military and public service.

Up to three women are selected for the honor each year. Since the program was established in 2011, more than 40 Hillsborough County women have been recognized for their leadership, service and accomplishments.

The 2026 inductees included Liana Fernandez Fox, Ph.D.; Susan Wagner Leisner, CFA; and Norma Camero Reno, three women whose careers and community service have created opportunities for others and strengthened the community.

A fourth-generation Tampa native, Fox has dedicated more than 50 years to expanding access to higher education and advancing women’s leadership in Hillsborough County. Her career has included serving as a mathematics professor, academic leader and union president, as well as philanthropic and advocacy work supporting Latino representation. Her accomplishments have earned her honors including Professor Emeritus at Hillsborough Community College, Woman of Distinction and Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Hero.

Leisner is a nationally recognized finance expert and advocate for gender equality. She broke the corporate glass ceiling as the lead plaintiff in a landmark Title VII discrimination case and later became the second woman appointed to the Florida Public Service Commission.

Through decades of leadership and philanthropy, she has continued working to expand opportunities for women in Hillsborough County and beyond.

Reno, a Venezuelan-born attorney, educator and human rights advocate, has devoted decades to empowering immigrant and Hispanic communities. She is a co-founder of Casa Venezuela Tampa Bay and has served in civic and advisory leadership roles while promoting cross-cultural understanding through her community service, legal scholarship and bilingual writing.

Residents are encouraged to nominate a woman who has served as a mentor, teacher, business leader, community advocate or volunteer and whose work has made a lasting difference.

Nomination forms are available at https://hcfl.gov/whof and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. For questions, contact Jaida Clark at 813-635-7403.

The COSW was created to study issues affecting women and make recommendations to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners on topics including discrimination, employment, day care, education and health care.