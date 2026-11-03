Bloomingdale High School junior swimmers Sophia Torres and Matthew Zet made school history at the 2026 county championships on September 25.

Torres broke the girls 100-yard breaststroke record that had stood since 1996. Torres previously set two school records at Newsome High School during her freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Bloomingdale for her final two years of high school.

“I knew the record had stood since 1996, so I was really excited to have the opportunity to break a record that had lasted for so many years,” said Torres. “My mom texted me right after the event because she was so excited, and when I saw her message, it was such a cool feeling. I now hold a record at both Newsome High School and Bloomingdale High School, which makes the accomplishment even more special. It’s exciting to be part of both schools’ swimming histories.”

Zet also made history at the county championships, breaking the boys 100-yard breaststroke record that had stood since 2003.

“This record that I broke means a lot to me because it really shows that all of the work that I have put in over the years has finally paid off,” said Zet. “This record is just the first of many to come.

Zet and Torres have trained together since they were young. They continue to inspire, cheer and root for each other to this day.

“Matthew and I have been friends and training together for many years, so it was really great to see us both succeed at the county championships,” said Torres. “Being able to set records together, especially in the same events, made it even more meaningful. We both work extremely hard in training, so it’s exciting to see that dedication pay off for both of us.”

Bloomingdale boys Swim and Dive Head Coach Jason Fatjo has had a rewarding experience seeing these two swimmers blossom in such a short time.

“Sophia is a powerhouse swimmer who excels as a natural talent as well as on a technical level,” said Fatjo. “While this is her first year with Bloomingdale, she has an indispensable camaraderie with her fellow Bulls that has been cultivated over years of team swimming.”

“I could see Matthew’s fist-pump reaction when he saw the time,” said Fatjo. “He had entered the water with a goal, and the spirit of achievement was shared, not just with me, but with the team as a whole. The team captain was leading with his example.”

“My goals for the rest of the season are to qualify for finals at the state championships and continue lowering my times in my main events that I swim,” said Zet.

Torres continues her season, qualifying for both the Toyota U.S. Open Championships and the Speedo Winter Junior Championships, which will take place in December.

“This is the first time I’ve qualified for either meet,” said Torres. “I knew Winter Juniors was a realistic goal I could work toward, but qualifying for the U.S. Open was something I honestly didn’t expect yet.”