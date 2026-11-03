Wunder Glow will open on Saturday, November 21, bringing more than a mile of holiday music and light scenes to 50 acres of Florida’s majestic oaks in Dade City. At a cost of over $10 million, the new holiday music and light show walkthrough experience has been built by the same team behind Snowcat Ridge and TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park.

Tickets are on sale now at https://wunderglow.com/, with general admission tickets starting at $18.95. The team also unveiled the first artist’s renderings, previewing the music and light scenes guests will discover along the path. Guests can play with fog-filled bubbles, ride a butterfly swing and step across glowing floor pads. At Wishing Point, they can tie a ribbon to the wishing tree. Hot Cocoa Hollow offers hot cocoa and a glowing dance floor beneath falling snow effects.

Dozens of artists, designers and craftspeople have helped bring Wunder Glow to life, including concept artists, scenic designers, skilled painters and lighting designers. Their work combines detailed scenery, synchronized lighting and holiday music to create magical scenes throughout Florida’s oak forest.

“We wanted to create an amazing experience where families could spend an entire holiday evening together,” said Benjamin Nagengast, CEO of Wunder Glow. “From exploring the lights beneath the oaks to sharing hot cocoa and visiting Santa, our goal is to give our guests a holiday tradition to return to year after year.”

Symphonies of Light & Sound will feature illuminated scenes synchronized to holiday music, including the golden canopy of Under the Golden Boughs, Glowing Glaciers, Noël à Paris and the mirrored Infinite Christmas. Along the way, Wunder Spots will offer photo opportunities with a giant sleigh, sculpted wings and a glowing heart arch.

Christmas Village will feature four food trucks, a biergarten, s’mores fire pits and a gift shop. Families can visit Santa and enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus through Thursday, December 24. Santa visits are included in admission, with photo packages sold separately.

The season runs through January 9, 2027, with closures on Thanksgiving Day and from January 4-7, 2027. Christmas Village opens at 5:15 p.m. on operating nights, followed by the holiday light and music path at 5:30 p.m. Closing times vary by date. Guests should allow two to three hours for their visit.

Ticket prices vary by date and entry time, and tickets cost $6 more at the box office. Children under 2 are admitted for free. For a limited time, use code WUNDER10 at https://wunderglow.com/ to save 10 percent on all ticket types during the preseason sale.