Goodrich Riverview 14 GDX Poised For February Opening Of Movie Theatre & Pub

By Tamas Mondovics
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based, Goodrich Quality Theaters, (GQT) Inc., had hoped to open the doors to the organization’s first theater in Florida in time for the 2016 holiday season, but according to Chief Operation Officer Martin Betz, a little delay was necessary for a very good reason.
“We are bringing something special to movie goers and while missing the holidays is unfortunate, we want to be as compelling as we can on opening day,” Betz said. “We did not want to rush the project.”
With only a few minor finishing touches left to complete the theater, which will create nearly 100 jobs when open, GQT announced the scheduled opening of Riverview 14 GDX (Giant Digital Experience), a 66,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art theater multiplex in Riverview, for early February 2017.
Located at the southwest corner of I-75 and Gibsonton Dr., just east of the Super Walmart (exit 250) the theater is promising its guests an unmatched luxury cinema experience filled with a wide variety of special amenities.
“We are extremely grateful for the very positive response that we are receiving from Riverview and surrounding areas,” he said. “No doubt, the fantastic welcome from across the Tampa Bay community demonstrates its excitement. Our entire organization is committed to bringing movie-lovers of all ages the very best theater entertainment with unmatched value, unique food and beverage offerings and an outstanding Rewards Program.”
Building on the organization’s 75-year experience, Riverview 14 “GDX” is boasting of Goodrich’s cutting-edge large format auditoriums including its two 70 ft. wide and 40 ft. tall screens projected in 4K digital, showcasing floor-to-ceiling viewing powered by Premium Dolby ATMOS sound system making movie-goers “feel” the action.
“The walls between every auditorium are IMAX rated to ensure no sound will ever bleed through to interfere with any movie,” Betz said, adding that all fourteen theaters feature digital projection offering 1,665 full-motion electric, leather plush recliners with extra wide arm rests complete with snack trays and cup holders.
Guests always can select their own seat, whether on-line, mobile app or in person prior to the start of every show, while all the box office windows are located inside the spacious, contemporary air-conditioned lobby that include a number of self-serve ticket kiosks and a massive concession stand with self-serve free drink refill stations.
But there is more. Living up to its promise of offering a luxury cinema experience, Riverview 14 GDX will provide guests something extra special, including FEATURES, a Gastro-Pub Restaurant & Bar, developed by Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy.
Located inside the building with a seating capacity of about 100, including 20-30 at the bar, the restaurant is dubbed as an innovative scratch kitchen offering food prepared fresh daily, perfect for lunch, dinner and late-night.
“Our guests can enjoy a great food and are welcome to take their dinner inside the theater making use of the snack trays and cup holders available at every seat,” Betz said.
As a welcome gesture during the first month of opening, guests are encouraged to save any used movie stub from any other movie theater to exchange at their concession stand for a free popcorn tub.
Now until the opening, GQT is running a contest giving away multiple Movie Passes for one year by simply signing up for their Free Outstanding Rewards Program (www.goodrichqualitytheaters.com/fmg).
For more information, visit www.GoodrichQualityTheaters.com and Facebook @ Goodrich Riverview.
January 4, 2017
