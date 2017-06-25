Locally-Owned Tranquility Landscape Offers Unique, Affordable Design

By Katelyn Massarelli
Ray Burke, owner of Tranquility Landscape, started in lawn care at 15 years old in New Jersey. He knew that he was never going to be an office guy and wanted something different everyday. Now in Florida, Tranquility Landscape offered Burke the chance to get into landscaping with the client in mind.
“A huge reason I’m getting into the landscaping is that each house is different and I get to design completely different each time,” Burke said. “I wanted to have something different each day.”
Burke works closely with homeowners and realtors to create the ideal landscape design for the particular home. The usual work he deals with is landscapes where everything is overgrown or reinstalling new landscape. Tranquility Landscape works to create the landscape under the price range acceptable to the client.
Tranquility Landscape gives a free consultation, so clients can express their wants as far as what they want to keep and get rid of for the new landscape design. Tranquility will then make recommendations based on the property and the customers budget. Tranquility thinks ahead to make sure that the clients landscape is only being done once.
“We listen to see what [the customers] want and what they have with the free estimate,” Burke said. “We give them an idea of what we are able to do with design and name a few options and let them take a look at different things we can incorporate and see what they like.”
One thing it does not do is fertilization or spraying to get rid of weeds. Tranquility works to keep chemicals out of his landscaping process.
With landscaping, there is something new to work with for each property, according to Burke. Each property has different aspects and each client has different wants and needs which makes each landscape design different.
Burke licensed and insured offers lawn maintenance, ladscaping, irrigation and sod for residential and commercial.
Just a few of the areas Tranquility Landscape has covered in the past are FishHawk, Bloomingdale, River Hills, Treasure Island, Riverview and Apollo Beach.
For a consultation, Burke can be reached at (813) 523-9204.
