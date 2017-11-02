The Angeloni Tax Advisory Group Looks Out For Its Clients

By Michelle Caceres
There are many qualities to look for in a financial services provider, but one should be at the top of the list.
“I’m a fully-licensed fiduciary, and that means that every financial recommendation I make to a client has to be more beneficial to them than it is to me,” said Angeloni Tax Advisory Group owner Howie Angeloni. “I am morally bound to that by law.”
In addition to acting in a client’s best interests, fiduciaries are also required to make sure their recommendations are based on accurate and complete information, are up-front about their fee schedule and must disclose any instances in which they are compensated for making certain recommendations.
“If you always act in the capacity of a fiduciary you never have to worry about your clients being disappointed in what you do,” said Angeloni, whose company has been in business for more than 15 years.
Valrico residents Glenn and Carol Scheafnocker attended one of Angeloni’s tax advisory seminars where they learned maximization strategies on how and when to apply for social security benefits.
The financial advisors that Mrs. Scheafnocker had encountered in the past had felt more like a pushy salesperson than a counselor looking out for her best interests. “Once we decided to use him we felt like a big burden had been lifted off our shoulders,” said Mrs. Scheafnocker. “I don’t worry about our money anymore.”
Located at 11938 Balm Riverview Rd., Angeloni Tax Advisory Group’s services include asset management, estate and financial planning, investment management, life insurance, retirement financial planning and tax preparation services.
A new service the office provides is final expense insurance and funeral trusts. Angeloni’s son, Mitchell Angeloni, said these products offer peace of mind that individuals will not leave a burden on surviving family members.
“Surviving family members usually don’t have access to their loved one’s bank accounts and insurance policies until after the funeral,” said Mitchell Angeloni. “Not many families can come up with the $20,000 needed for funeral expenses.”
Visit www.angelonitax.com or call 626-7575 to schedule a free initial consultation.
Related
November 2, 2017
The Angeloni Tax Advisory Group Looks Out For Its Clients
By Michelle Caceres
There are many qualities to look for in a financial services provider, but one should be at the top of the list.
“I’m a fully-licensed fiduciary, and that means that every financial recommendation I make to a client has to be more beneficial to them than it is to me,” said Angeloni Tax Advisory Group owner Howie Angeloni. “I am morally bound to that by law.”
In addition to acting in a client’s best interests, fiduciaries are also required to make sure their recommendations are based on accurate and complete information, are up-front about their fee schedule and must disclose any instances in which they are compensated for making certain recommendations.
“If you always act in the capacity of a fiduciary you never have to worry about your clients being disappointed in what you do,” said Angeloni, whose company has been in business for more than 15 years.
Valrico residents Glenn and Carol Scheafnocker attended one of Angeloni’s tax advisory seminars where they learned maximization strategies on how and when to apply for social security benefits.
The financial advisors that Mrs. Scheafnocker had encountered in the past had felt more like a pushy salesperson than a counselor looking out for her best interests. “Once we decided to use him we felt like a big burden had been lifted off our shoulders,” said Mrs. Scheafnocker. “I don’t worry about our money anymore.”
Located at 11938 Balm Riverview Rd., Angeloni Tax Advisory Group’s services include asset management, estate and financial planning, investment management, life insurance, retirement financial planning and tax preparation services.
A new service the office provides is final expense insurance and funeral trusts. Angeloni’s son, Mitchell Angeloni, said these products offer peace of mind that individuals will not leave a burden on surviving family members.
“Surviving family members usually don’t have access to their loved one’s bank accounts and insurance policies until after the funeral,” said Mitchell Angeloni. “Not many families can come up with the $20,000 needed for funeral expenses.”
Visit www.angelonitax.com or call 626-7575 to schedule a free initial consultation.
Related
By Michelle Caceres Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business