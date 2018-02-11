By Debbie Kirkland and Photo Courtesy of Huth and Booth Photography

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce recently held its Annual Membership and Awards Dinner on January 19. Part of Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s core values is ‘Fun’ and with that in mind the Incoming President chooses a fun theme each year for this Membership Dinner. This year was no different with 2018 President Sharon Roush, South Bay Hospital, choosing ‘Get on Board the Member Ship’ to create a cruise type atmosphere within The Regent. Master of Ceremonies, Jim Smeaton, Charles Rutenberg – Home Sales Tampa Bay, décor and music provider On The Move Productions, catering from Livy O’s Catering Co. and balloon displays from Inflated Expressions all contributed to the fun energy that was felt throughout the event.

Each year Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) presents eight awards to very deserving members during their Annual Membership Dinner. The awards include the Businesses of the Year as well as individual recognition for members who have gone above and beyond for this Chamber and/or their community.



Annual awards were presented to the following:

Business of the Year with 5 or less employees went to Southshore Insurance Professionals, LLC;

Business of the Year with up to 20 employees: Coastal Catering;

Business of the Year with over 20 employees: Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care.

This year’s 2018 Honorary Mayor of Riverview is Bryan Thatcher, Thatcher Properties. His Deputy Mayors are Dennis Napoli, Gecko Floor Care, LLC, Michael Beiter and Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC, Shirley Bhat.

Joe Eletto, Century 21 Beggins, received the 2017 Ambassador of the Year.

The 2017 Margy Watkins Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Jerry Rothstein, Keep I.T. Simple Computer Services.

The 2017 Shining Star was awarded to Shirley Bhat and 2017 Citizen of the Year went to Dr. Kimberly Tyson, Four Paws Veterinary Hospital.

A Hillsborough County Commissioners Commendation was presented to 2017 President Elijah Heath, Edward Jones, as acknowledgement of the outstanding achievements that Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce realized under his presidency. Commissioner Stacy White was on hand to present this Commendation.

In addition to Elijah turning over the gavel to 2018 President Sharon Roush, he also provided a glowing recap of the year’s amazing results and gave thanks to the Board of Directors, Ambassadors and staff for all of their support. Later in the program President Roush swore in the GRCC 2018 Board of Directors and encouraged the members to help the Chamber reach even higher accomplishments in the coming year.

Special thanks to the top sponsors: South Bay Hospital, Brandon Regional Hospital, CenterState Bank, #Asphaltbabe, The Mosaic Company, St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Suncoast Credit Union, The Regent, Riverview Mortgage, Tampa Electric Company and Thatcher Properties.

For information on the GRCC, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or call the office at 234-5944.