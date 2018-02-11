Plenty to Love At Gardenville Senior Center

Gardenville Senior Center will hold a Valentine’s Day Celebration on Wednesday, February 14 at 11 a.m. Join in for music and Valentine’s Day trivia.

On Thursday, February 15, join in for a wellness presentation: Healthy Eating for Active Lifestyles. Learn how to keep your body healthy by eating properly.

Gardenville Senior Center is located at 6215 Symmes Rd. in Gibsonton. Call 671-7601for more information.

Disney On Ice Presents Reach For The Stars

Take adventure to new heights as Mickey, Minnie and your friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together when Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars arrives in Tampa from Thursday to Sunday, March 22-25 at Amalie Arena.Tickets are on sale now.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza as Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars. Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like Let it Go and In Summer. Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage. Get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights. Relive a Tale as Old as Time when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to Be Our Guest.

Performances will take place on Thursday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25 at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.

Visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce; Twitter: @DisneyOnIce #DisneyOnIce #ReachForTheStars, YouTube: www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce and Instagram: @DisneyOnIce



Homeschool Day At Cracker Country

At Homeschool Day at Cracker Country, students will learn about the lives of settlers in rural Florida before the turn of the 20th century through hands-on activities that would have been familiar to a child growing up in a Florida farming community over 100 years ago.

Educators in historic dress will be on hand to welcome guests to the 1885 Carlton House, railroad depot, general store, church and more authentic structures. Along the way, young learners will make their own toys, dolls and helpful items for the household. They will also learn to operate an early 20th century printing press and make their own postcard.

Homeschool Day will take place on Tuesday, March 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities are designed to capture the interests of students of all ages. Groups can tour at own pace and choose level of participation.

The cost is $8 per person from ages 4-adult. Children 3 and under are free. This event is very popular so advance ticket purchase is recommended.

Cracker Country is located at the Florida State Fairgrounds–Orient Road Entrance where there is free parking.