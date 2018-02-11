Photo Above: The Riverview Unit and the Sgt. Walter P Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League partnered in presenting 91-year-old William Munch with a popup recliner chair in January. Munch is a WWII Army Veteran who served in the Philippines.

Chief Petty Officers Meeting

The Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Association meets the fourth Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza in Tampa. The association is open to active duty and retired Navy and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers. It supports the Navy community and award an annual scholarship to a deserving member or relative of a TBCPOA member. The TBCPOA holds fund raisers for the scholarship fund during the year and coordinates with the active duty Chiefs Association (Suncoast CPOA) at MacDill for many of these events. Included are the AirFest at MacDill and the annual Army-Navy game at a Beef O’Brady’s in the area.

The TBCPOA has a closed Facebook group, TBCPOA, with meeting calendar of events. More information is available from Chuck Peterman, President, TBCPOA at 767-1569.



2018 Plant & Rummage Sale, Riverview Garden Club

Don’t miss out the Riverview Garden Club’s big event of the year. Its annual 2018 plant and Rummage Sale will take place on Saturday, February 24 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sell-out. Half priced plants, clothing, toys, jewelry, household items, baked goods at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The sale is cash only. Admission and parking are free. For information call 654-6987.



AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Florida to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the region this winter. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Visit on Facebook: @GotAPick.



East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets

The February meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be on Tuesday February 13 at Beef O’Brady’s, 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Bring family and friends at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet, meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The scheduled speaker for February is Deborah Meegan Director of The Outreach Clinic. Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Summerfield Ladies Club

The Summerfield Ladies Club regular business meeting will be held on Thursday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center. Lunch and entertainment will be provided. The club will be collecting food for Hospice pantry, and can tabs.

There will be a fun auction at the Community Center, on Thursday, February 15. Please donate an item if you can. Ladies Club will host Bingo on Thursday, February 22 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center. Guest and visitors are welcome.

On March 15, enjoy Christmas in March. Please bring a White Elephant gift to exchange. This will be at the Community Center at 11 a.m. Ladies Club will host Bingo on Thursday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center. Visitors and Guest are welcome.

For more information regarding the Summerfield Ladies Club, please email ettajean51@yahoo.com.