The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is holding its Gala 2018 with a theme of Come Away to a Magical and Mystical Island on Saturday, March 3. This year’s gala is hosted by Danita and Glenn Dickman. The gala will be held at ‘Dickman Island’ located at 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin. The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Gala 2018 is honored to have Danita and Glenn Dickman as this year’s Honorary Chairs.

Sunset cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner will be served at 8 p.m. Cocktail attire is requested for the event that will be held in a garden setting.

Space for the event is limited, so RSVP as soon as possible. Tickets to the event are $175 for individuals, $300 for couples and $1200 for a reserved table for eight. All proceeds from the gala benefit the Firehouse Cultural Center and their efforts to provide scholarships for families and children. This would include scholarships for summer camps, classes and workshops and other events held at the center.

Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “While many of the Firehouse Cultural Center programs are free, some are fee-based. Scholarships are available to students of all ages who wish to participate in workshops, classes and summer art camps. In 2017, we award over 150 scholarships, many to our summer art camp.”

Vahue added, “The Firehouse Cultural Center is a vital addition to the quality of life and the economic development of the South Shore region. The Firehouse Cultural Center provides varied programs, classes, workshops and performances in all the arts: performing, visual and literary. Engaging programs are also brought to our communities through the Firehouse Cultural Center’s partnerships with Arts Education @Straz Center, Ruskin Public Library, Arts in Education, Hillsborough County Schools. In 2017, with your support, we hosted field trips for over 1,200 students from eight schools, over 2,300 families and children participated in our Manatee Arts Festival art activities and in our 4th Annual Holiday Concert. Nearly 100 students participated in summer art camps, and over 4,200 participated in our workshops, classes, performances and panel discussions.”

To RSVP for the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Gala 2018, please call 645-7651 or go online to www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. The Firehouse Cultural Center, located at 101 1st. Ave NE in Ruskin, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.