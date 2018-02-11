Not Your Normal Entertainment is a new and unique production company that provides residents of all ages with an opportunity to take music lessons and performance opportunities. Not Your Normal Entertainment is the brain child of Joe and Andy Scarbrough. “We believe that singing together is the best way to build relationships, understand others, and spread love and diversity throughout the eastern Hillsborough County area,” explained Andy.

How do they do this? Quite Simply, Not Your Normal Entertainment gives people a chance to be a part of a community chorus, voluntary orchestra and community theatre. They also offer music lessons.

What sets them apart is that the community theatre uses only live music with a voluntary orchestra and is for adults who want to have an evening out close to home. “If adults want good entertainment, they have to go to Tampa. No one in the area is doing modern, edgy and thought-provoking theatre,” said Andy.

The community theatre will perform several shows throughout the year. The debut of Not Your Normal Entertainment’s community theatre will be on Saturday, March 10 with a performance of If/Then. This is a musical that has never been performed in the South. If/Then simultaneously follows one woman’s two possible life paths, painting a deeply moving portrait of the lives we lead, as well as the lives we might have led.

A VIP Reception is planned at 6:30 p.m. The show will be performed at 8 p.m. The cost to attend the VIP Reception is $50. Additional shows will be performed on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. the venue for If/Then is Plant City Entertainment’s Theatre located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. Tickets for the shows on March 16 and 17 are $22 if purchased online and $25 if purchased at the door.

The community chorus performs two shows per year- one in May and one in December. They also perform at Disney’s Candlelight Procession. Members of the public are invited to take part.

Not Your Normal Entertainment also offers Music For Hire, so if you are having an event in your home or business, you can have a jazz ensemble or even Victorian Carolers perform.

Venues for the community theatre and community chorus change depending on the show.

Not Your Normal Entertainment is based in Riverview. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.NYNEshows.com or call 551-2849.