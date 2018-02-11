Apollo Beach area residents, Victoria Ginty and her band, Ladyhawke bring big, brassy, soulful blues sounds along with powerful vocals, to their performances. Lucky for all of us, Victoria Ginty and Ladyhawke play locally at several area venues, including Latitudes Apollo located in Apollo Beach and the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. You can see the band at their next performance at Latitudes Apollo on Friday, March 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Latitudes Apollo is located at 131 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach. There is no cover.

Ginty said, “I absolutely love this community. We love bringing music that is not your typical ‘bar music.’ It is full of artistically arranged music. We play often enough in the area that we make the unfamiliar familiar.”

Victoria Ginty and Ladyhawke’s style fuses swampy Blues, R&B, Soul, and Americana. They perform a number of original compositions and covers that are sure to please the palette of the most avid of music connoisseurs. Ginty said, “The band is composed of great musicians. One of the things I work at in choosing and writing our music is that I like to keep as much of it as possible, very danceable.”

The band was formed in 2015.They have quickly gained many fans that travel across several counties to see them perform.

Ginty is originally from Michigan. She moved to Florida when she was just 13 years old. Ginty has been performing for many years. She has lived in Apollo Beach for 14 years.

Ginty and the band are set to release a new album, Victoria Ginty at Greaseland (Unfinished Business), in early 2018. Ginty and the band recorded their first CD while performing at the Firehouse Cultural Center. Live at the Firehouse was made with recordings of the show that were featured on WPHX The Phoenix 101.9 FM radio. The band is currently working on another studio project due to be released in early 2018.

For information, visit VictoriaGintyandLadyhawke.com.