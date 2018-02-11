The SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin continues its commitment to showcasing local artists. The SouthShore Regional Library’s Crawford Gallery is the setting for the Annual Instructors’ Show. The show is on view now through the end of February. The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.

There are four instructors whose original artwork is featured in the show. These include Arthur Dillard, a watercolor artist, who has four pieces on display. Dillard is an award-winning artist whose artwork features African Americans.

Anne Walker has six acrylic paintings on display. Walker’s work is bright, colorful and full of life. The six pieces are all very different and each tells a story.

Diane Simon has five pieces of watercolor art on display. Simon’s artwork shows great attention to detail and is lovely to view.

Artist patsy monk (lower case is correct) works with Zentangle, a relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. There are three pieces in monk’s display.

Cheryl Wolfe, Principal Librarian at the SouthShore Regional Library said, “The show, featuring drawing and painting, brings together a group of talented and experienced artists. The participating artists regularly exhibit in shows, and we are pleased to exhibit their pieces in the Crawford Art Gallery.”

Through funding from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, the SouthShore Regional Library is able to offer art classes and even increase the number of classes that are offered.

Wolfe added, “The library’s highly committed art educators bring their expertise to every class and instruct on proper technique. Class participants then can apply the techniques and create original works of art in a supportive environment. The art instructors go so many extra miles for the library and truly make the art program a success.”

The SouthShore Regional Library has issued A Call To Artists for the upcoming 3rd Annual Tampa Bay LibCon which takes place in May. The application deadline is March 17.

Please visit http://www.hcplc.org.