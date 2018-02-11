On any given day, if you visit Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach, you may find JC Kruczewski sitting behind the counter making cast moldings of Egg Sinkers and Split Shot Sinkers.

Kruczewski, born and raised in Lithia is the owner of Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach. He was a contractor before opening the doors in October 2016.

The shop offers live and frozen bait including live shrimp, pin fish and fiddler crabs. Artificial bait and fishing tackle/accessories like rods, reels, nets, lures, sunglasses and apparel are also available.

He chose the Apollo Beach location because it is near the marinas, boat ramps and numerous fishing groups.

Kruczewski said, “Business has been so great, we expanded into the next unit giving us 1,600 sq. ft. of room. We were able to add a large variety of rods, reels and more fishing gear for the recreational and professional fisherman.”

Fishing is in his blood. “My father is in the fishing tackle business. When I was 8 years old, my father, Julius Kruczewski, Sr. founded Krucz Fishing Tackle. He is most known for Stand up Jig Heads,” he commented. He has a large display of Krucz Tackle and proudly notes that he will someday follow in his father’s footsteps and continue the Krucz Tackle line.

As noted on its Facebook page, Robert Cameron, one of Kruczewski’s clients, said, “J.C. and his people really want to make sure you get the best bait out there and they work very hard to provide that. It’s been fun watching this bait shop grow and get better and better with each passing week. We haven’t had a bait shop in Apollo Beach for the 21 years I have lived here and it’s about time.”

Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach is located at 6040 U.S. Hwy. 41 N. in Apollo Beach.

The hours are Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. It is also open on holidays.

Please call ahead to reserve your bait. Kayak rentals are also available. For more information on Bait and Tackle, call 296-7735.