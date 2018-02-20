The Brandon Ballet will host its 2nd Annual Princess Tea Party on Sunday, March 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Regent located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Tickets are $20 for adults and attendees 13 and up and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.tututix.com/brandonballet.

The 2nd Annual Princess Tea Party is a family friendly event which is perfect for all generations to enjoy. Tables are adorned with princess themed center pieces, and juice and tea are served in real tea cups. The food will be finger foods such as tea sandwiches, cookies, croissants and fresh fruit. Sweeties Delights is an event sponsor and will provide delicious princess themed cupcakes.

The Brandon Ballet’s ballerina princesses will be dressed up as your favorite princesses including Cinderella, Tinker Bell, Belle, Tianna, Ariel, Sleeping Beauty, Elsa, Mulan, Jasmine and Rapunzel. The princess ballerinas will take time to visit each and every table and pose for photographs and sign autographs.

In addition to the delicious food and memorable visits from the princesses, there will be games such as musical chairs, balloon toss and arts and crafts.

The 2nd Annual Princess Tea Party is a promotional fundraiser for the Brandon Ballet’s upcoming spring ballet. The Brandon Ballet will perform Cinderella this April. According to Lyndsey Ladewig, President of the Brandon Ballet, “This year’s Cinderella production will be based on the choreography of the late Richard Munro, who spent the last years of his life teaching, coaching, choreographing and performing for the Brandon Ballet.”

The Brandon Ballet is a non-profit ballet company that provides aspiring pre-professional artists with an education in the art of dance. The Brandon Ballet offers a Pre-Professional Training Program that is unique in that each dancer is provided with individual attention, a true college and career guidance program, along with their daily classes of technique, pointe, variations, pilates and other various classes designed to support their individual goals.

Ladewig said, “We are excited to celebrate our 25th season beginning in the fall of 2018.”

For more information on the Brandon Ballet, visit www.brandonballet.org.