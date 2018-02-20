Lisa and Brian Wiiliams took a chance. They quit their jobs, put together their savings, moved to Brandon from Chicago and opened up Chicago’s Best Burgers located at 1925a West Brandon Blvd. in front of Sam’s Club on S.R. 60 in Brandon. Chicago’s Best Burgers is a family owned business. When you go in, not only will you be treated to a delicious burger, but it will be lovingly served to you by either Lisa or Brian.

Lisa said, “We are just a married couple who scraped together their savings and jumped in with two feet to open up a mom and pop shop.”

Chicago’s Best Burgers is not a franchise. Here, you will be served 100 percent grass fed beef that is ground in house and cooked to order. The delectable sauces and aioli’s that go on the burgers or the wings are all made from scratch using Brian’s secret recipes. The buns, there are four to choose from, are delivered almost on a daily basis. The toppings are all organic. Chicago’s Best Burgers offers 13 specialty burgers, build your own burgers, chicken wings, salads and fresh cut fries. They also offer a potato tornado. This is a spiral cut potato on a stick. Think potato chips gone wild.

While Chicago’s Best Burgers does not have a liquor license, you can enjoy one of their delicious burgers at either Craft Cellars or at Linksters, a pool hall. Lisa said, “We thought, let’s not compete; let’s partner with them.” You can order your meal over the phone or in person, and when the food is ready, it will be delivered to you.

Chicago’s Best Burgers is also partnering with Mobile Meals and UberEats.

Brian has extensive experience in the restaurant business and runs the front of the house. Lisa is a paralegal and runs the back of the house. They both left families behind to come to Brandon and open the business. In the first week of being open, Hurricane Irma hit and they lost everything when power went down in the plaza. Lisa said, “We overcame a lot of obstacles to be where we are today.” Now, customers are their family. “We wanted to be a part of the community. We are more than just burgers; we are a part of the family,” said Lisa.

Chicago’s Best Burgers is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and to see their menu, please visit www.chicagosbestburgers.com.