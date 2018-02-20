Above Photo: Women Centered 4 Success, a faith-based women’s organization offering assistance to young women, was chosen as the Valrico FishHawk Chamber Charity of Choice for 2018.

When incoming Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (V.F.C.C.) President Jennifer Montgomery was given the opportunity to pick the organization’s Charity of Choice for 2018, she didn’t hesitate to find a group close to her heart.

Montgomery, owner of Repair Your Tech, chose Women Centered 4 Success, a group established to to promote the advancement of young, underserved women in the community.

“Every year, the chamber president chooses a charity they are passionate about or feel gravitated to,” said Montgomery. “My choice really hits home as before I met my husband of 17 years, I was in a very abusive relationship, both mentally and physically in which I felt trapped with no help or way out.”

Women Centered 4 Success is a faith-based women’s organization that serves throughout the Tampa area. The group is dedicated to building relationships across generations and supporting young adult women by connecting them to community resources essential for them to meet their real life demands. They offer encouragement and assistance to young women, between the ages of 18 and 40, helping them develop skills for personal growth, housing, jobs, child care and health care.

“At a young age, I did not have any resources to know what to do to get help,” said Montgomery. “Now that I am older and wiser, my goal is to save these adolescent women from this happening to them.”

According to Montgomery, Women Centered 4 Success operates on a mission to equip, encourage and empower and sets women in need up with local resources such as E.C.H.O. of Brandon, Dress for Success, Florida Home Partnerships and more.

“From 2016 to 2017 we have provided food, clothing, household goods, life skill sessions to about 150 women and their families,” said Shelia Lewis, executive director.

The V.F.C.C. is a non-profit 501c3 chamber. It collects for its Charity of Choice at its networking events. Last year, members raised $3,110 for the 2017 charity, E.C.H.O.

Visit www.valricofishhawk.org or call 438-4123. For more on Women Centered 4 Success, call 563-1150 or visit www.womencentered4success.com.