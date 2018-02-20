Left Photo: Kim Ruiz holds a copy of her new children’s book, The Magic Glove.

Right Photo: Mimi Sweetser is the illustrator for The Magic Glove, a new children’s book authored by Kim Ruiz.

Local resident Kim Ruiz’ love of writing began in elementary school when she wrote two short illustrated books that she shared with classmates. From there she had poetry published in middle school, and in 2000 she had an article/essay published in a national magazine.

Ruiz recently authored her first children’s book called The Magic Glove.

‘What happens when Joey believes his blue winter glove has magical powers? He has fun, makes his chores go by quicker, and cleans up messes before his mom can notice them. Is it magic, or his wonderful imagination? When Grandma and Grandpa stop by for a visit, they are delighted to share a story about Joey’s blue glove. And with a twinkle in their eye, they laugh along with Joey and his adventures with his magic glove.’

The Magic Glove is a story of childlike imagination, magic, friendship, family and love.

The book is illustrated by Mimi Sweetser, a Valrico resident. Ruiz met Sweetser, who is an instructor at the Campo YMCA, and also an artist. Sweetser expressed interest in illustrating Ruiz’ book, and they met several times discussing styles and layout. Sweetser, who is married and the mom of three boys, completed the paintings for the book last fall.

Ruiz owns a small writing business, Expressly Written, LLC, which provides writing content for websites, newsletters, brochures, press releases, etc. Her specialty is helping local homeowner associations (HOA’s), in addition to several businesses. Visit www.ExpresslyWritten.com.

Ruiz said, “I started writing bi-monthly newsletters for South Ridge HOA in Brandon in 2002 when I became an HOA board member. I felt homeowners would benefit from knowing what was happening in our new community as the builder turned it over to homeowners.” She knew that as a first-time homeowner and HOA member, there was a lot to learn.”

Also the Publicity Chair for the Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), she helped create a new website (http://fssdar.net/alafiariver/) and manage its Facebook page, Alafia River NSDAR, along with another DAR member, Cathy LaVigne.

Ruiz is currently working on a second children’s book and has plans for a third book next year.

The Magic Glove is self published and can be found on Amazon at www.amazon.com/Magic-Glove-Kimberly-Ruiz.