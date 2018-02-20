Chrissy Nieves is a realtor with Yellow Fin Realty. Nieves is a powerhouse when it comes to business and her involvement in the community. For all of her superlative work, Nieves was recently honored with the Yellow Fin Realty Founders Award.

Nieves specializes in working with small businesses to help them identify the perfect space for their business when they want to expand or just find a new location.

Nieves grew up in Tampa and has lived in the Riverview area for 12 years. She graduated from Durant High School, USF Honors College and obtained an MBA from the University of Tampa. She is married to Jose and they have a one-year old son, Nolan.

Nieves has lived in Winthrop since 2013 and has been in real estate since 2013. She has been with Yellow Fin Realty since 2015. While she specializes in working with commercial clients, she also sells residential realty by referral.

Nieves was honored with the Founders Award in January. “It came as a total surprise,” said Nieves. The award is given to someone who best represents the values of the company. The ideal candidate can have a successful year and be able to balance their career with their family and still have time to be active in the community.

“Because we work where we live, we are serving our neighbors and co-workers,” said Nieves. “We want to be known as a local choice that reinvests in the community,” added Nieves.

Nieves has a simple business philosophy. Nieves said, “A lot of people think it is about sales. It is not. I want people to reach goals and make wise financial decisions.” Nieves added, “People come to me because they know they can trust me. I want to do what is best for the customer.”

Nieves’ energy extends beyond her business and family. Somehow, she finds time to be extensively involved in the community. She is a member of the Tampa Junior League. In addition, she mentors students under the Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Take Stock in Children. She is a volunteer with the Winthrop HOA, and she is a tireless supporter and volunteer with Winthrop Arts.

For more information and to contact Nieves for your next real estate transaction, email her at chrissy@keystotampa.com. You can also visit www.yellowfinrealty.com.