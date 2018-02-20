Above Photo: Chamber Ambassadors, from left, Bonnie Madden Tekampe (with her husband, Ed Tekampe), Robert Love, Connie Honrada Huber, Brian McHugh, David Thornton, Jessie Castor, and Kris Beaird.

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce members had a lot of reasons to celebrate at its annual Banquet, which was held at The Regent in Riverview on January 26. The theme was Rockin’ New Year, and over 370 people were in attendance to help celebrate the excellence of its members and programs.

The Chamber family worked hard last year to enhance benefits to its members on all levels. Just last month alone, it celebrated record new member growth. Looking ahead to 2018, the Chamber’s mission is to provide programs and services benefiting its members, such as Leadership Brandon, Ambassador Program, Leads Groups, along with multiple membership opportunities each month to network.

Rick Lewis, the current President & CEO of the Chamber, is very excited about the future of the Brandon Chamber. “The Chamber is doing really well. The new culture is focused on people. We are celebrating and are very fortunate with membership growth.”

Awards given at the Banquet were as follows:

Ambassador of the Year went to Bonnie Tekampe, TNT Termite and Pest Control. Tekampe has spent many years as an Ambassador with the Chamber and was thrilled to receive the award as she will now move on to new duties as a Board of Director member. “It was quite an honor to receive the award. I love to connect people. I feel that over the years, I have become a mentor to other business members.”

The Key Citizen Award went to Fred and Barbara Schwabe; the Greater Community Leadership Award went to Roger Rivard and the Leadership Brandon Impact Award (formerly Leadership Brandon Eagle Award) was presented to Carole Gill. She was the fifth recipient to receive this award.

The Brandon Chamber is excited to welcome back its Taste of Brandon to be held on Saturday, April 21 at Brandon Town Center Mall. More information will follow on this larger, new and improved event that will also benefit local charities.

The Brandon Chamber of Commerce is located at 330 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. For more information about The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, please call 689-1221 or visit www.brandonchamber.com.