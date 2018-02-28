By Leda Eaton

Creating some fun colorful memories is as close as your own backyard. The Color ’Your Egg’ Run is coming to Newsome High School on Saturday, March 31. It is guaranteed to bring color – lots of color – into your world. Participants are asked to dress up for the event in tutus, grass skirts, fun head wear…it’s a race where fun wins.

A typical color run is a 5k race but the Newsome run will be a 5k run/walk with a split in the course where participants can opt to go a mile. It’s perfect for adults and kids. The best part is that both courses, the 5k and the mile, will go through each color station. So whether you go on the long run or the shorter, you will get the exact same amount of color.

If you have never been to a color run, now is the time to check it out. Most color runs happen near big cities, which mean a long drive, parking issues and crowds. Why go to that hassle when a color run is happening in Lithia? The Newsome and Randall Seeds of Hope Clubs are leading the effort to create the charity run.

What happens at a color station? Well, you get showered with color…colored cornstarch to be exact. It is biodegradable and food safe so it will be completely harmless. As you run through the station, volunteers will be aiming to turn your white egg themed event t-shirt the color of the station sponsor: pink, blue, green, purple, orange and yellow. By the end of the race, you’ll be looking like a very colorful egg.

After the race, there is a big party. The Color Run Bunny will be demonstrating how to bunny hop to the Electric Slide. Don’t forget to bring your line dancing shoes and expect to have fun. It is an event like no other so come ready to keep the colorful party going.

After registering, there are some things to keep in mind and bring to the event. You will need to have towels for your car seats, sunglasses or goggles, and a plastic sealable bag to protect your camera/phone.

Registration is $20 per participant until March 15 when pricing goes up. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Event t-shirts, color packets and bibs will be available for the first 500 participants.

Register today at https://sohopefl.org/events/.