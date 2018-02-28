Some very special guests are scheduled to make an exciting entrance to the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the FishHawk Sports Complex on Saturday, March 3.

According to FishHawk Youth Sports Association (F.Y.S.A.) Secretary Valarie Intille, three or four members of the United States Special Operations Command (U.S.S.O.C.O.M.) Para-Commandos will skydive above the park and land on the center of the field during the celebration.

“They will stay after for a little while, to answer questions, take photos and sign autographs,” said Intille.

The Para-Commandos are the U.S.S.O.C.O.M.’s premier aerial parachute demonstration team, famous for performing high visibility events across the nation, and are made up to active duty Special Operators, such as Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers and Marine Raiders. They can perform from as low as 2,000 feet above ground to as high as 13,500 feet above ground and may jump flags, smoke, sparklers or a combination of each into the event.

The group is only one part of an exciting celebration planned by the F.Y.S.A. for the anniversary of the 25-acre complex.

Construction began on the Sports Complex in the fall of 2007 and in the spring of 2008, baseball and softball teams began using the facility. The complex has now grown to house seven leagues including FishHawk Youth Baseball, Miss Tampa Bay Softball, Florida Hawks Football Club, FishHawk Coyotes Lacrosse, FishHawk Wolfpack Football and Cheer, Lady Bandits Softball and FishHawk Wolves Baseball.

The event is sponsored by the F.Y.S.A. board of directors, which is made up of an executive board and the president of each of the leagues at the sport complex. The different leagues will also offer activities at the celebration, including bounces houses, zorb balls, raffles, pitching speed and scoring contests, a cake walk and games, and will be set up to answer questions about their sports.

“For me, the celebration is about honoring the hard work and drive, by all of the current and past volunteers, who helped make the leagues at the FishHawk Sports complex the successes they are today,” said Intille.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the new soccer field area in the back of the park and there will be five food trucks providing refreshments. At this time, the trucks scheduled to attend are Dave’s Jukebox Diner, Chicks Coop, Big Bang BBQ, CJ Traveling Pizzeria and Chief’s Chillout.

“We hope many members of the community will attend, even if they are no longer participating in the leagues,” said Intille, who expects that at least 400 people will be in attendance.

For more information on the F.Y.S.A. or the event, visit www.fishhawkyouthsportsassociation.org or email fishhawksports@gmail.com.