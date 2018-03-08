

Drew’s RV Techs, LLC Holds Grand Reopening

Drew’s RV Techs celebrated their grand reopening last fall. Owner Drew Anklin recently purchased and renovated the property. The company has grown in the two years since it first opened, and decided to celebrate this moment with the surrounding community.

Drew’s RV is a full service RV shop, RV parts store, as well as new and used RV Sales.

Drew’s RV will work on any units, top to bottom, inside and out. It has a full parts store

and can obtain un-stocked items usually by the next day. Drew’s RV also does warranty and insurance work.

Hours are Monday through Friday- 8 a.m. 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m-4 p.m.

Drew’s RV Techs is located at 1601 S. US Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. For more information, call 645-7870 or visit www.drewsrvtechs.com.

One-of-a-Kind Fashion Boutique In Apollo Beach

Shoreline Sugars is a one-of-a-kind woman’s fashion clothing and accessories boutique. When you walk in the store, you are greeted by name. You have genuine conversations with the Shoreline Sugars Team instead of being pressured to purchase, and you are catered to one on one in order to find the perfect pieces that make you feel beautiful.

Staff at Shoreline Sugars does their best to hunt down the latest and best quality styles at an affordable cost for women of all shapes, ages, and sizes with the goal of having you leaving the store feeling like a confident and beautiful woman.

Shoreline Sugars is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is closed on Sunday. Call 381-4784 or visit on Facebook: Shoreline Sugars Boutique.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, March 27 and Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m.

This seminar is perfect for people in the age range of 58-67 years old.

At this seminar you will learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Call Angeloni Tax Advisory Group at 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

One Year Anniversary At Spinal Correction Centers Riverview Location

Spinal Correction Centers will soon celebrate its one year anniversary at its Riverview location at 11964 Boyette Rd.

Owner, Dr. Stephen Steller said, “We restore balance and health to the entire body through spinal correction.”

With five offices around Tampa Bay, Spinal Correction Centers works on Cervical Curve Care and Structural Correction Work. More than 100 years ago, humans developed chiropractic methods as a gentle and non-invasive process to healing. These methods were created as a way of restoring balance and health to the entire body. These tactics are safe for people of all ages including children and expecting mothers.

Spinal Correction Centers is staffed with five chiropractic doctors who focus on the cause of disease and not just the symptoms.

The doctors focus their efforts on locating and removing clogs in the nervous system. Aligning the bones can allow the body to heal itself naturally without the use of medications or surgery. Correcting the curves of the spine allows the person to actually get better, not just feel better.

Dr. Edward Johns is the doctor at this location. Spinal Correction Centers is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. Saturday is by appointment only.

Call 540 -7270 for an appointment. Visit www.spinalcorrectioncenters.com.

Visit Jen’s Market At The Firehouse Cultural Center

Jen’s Market will open at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Ave NE, in Ruskin on March 15 and April 19. The outdoor market is seasonal (September-April) on third Thursdays, from 3-7 p.m.

KidZone is a market within the market for children ages 7-17 to sell their crafts. Children’s booth space is free. Hydroponics class at the Firehouse Cultural Center will have a booth with their vegetables and herbs.

Free classes for children/parents on market guidelines, ideas for crafting, set up, what to expect and more will be given offered, dates and times to be announced. Schools and groups can also request a class at their facility.

Jen’s Market operates outdoor markets and events, bringing vendors together from throughout central Florida and beyond to sell their products. Shoppers can find farm fresh produce and citrus, local honey, fresh foods (dine in or take out), handcrafted soaps, essential oils, a wide variety of arts and crafts and Florida style apparel and decor.

Jen’s Market is focused on providing benefit to local communities and businesses.

Visit www.jens-market.com.

NV Salon Is Hiring

NV Salon is currently hiring. If you are an outgoing, friendly individual with a background in beauty and a desire to work within a constantly evolving environment with room to learn and grow with the company, this just might be the place for you.They are currently searching for part-time and full-time hairstylist. NV Salon is located at 13107 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Call 374-9224. Visit https://nvsalonspa301.com/.



Twin Creeks Assisted Living And Memory Care Now Accepting Residents

Twin Creeks has received final approvals to be open for residents. The staff has worked hard to prepare this beautiful community to pass the State of Florida’s regulatory requirements. These stringent yet necessary prerequisites are to ensure that it meets and proudly surpasses all qualifications to be an exceptional assisted living and memory care community.

It recently welcomed its first residents, its new family, to Twin Creeks.

According to Executive Director Shane Potter, “We look forward to having them and hope that those of you who have wanted to check out our space to stop by or call us at 336-2128.”

Twin Creeks is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Visit https://www.twincreeksretire.com.

Eco Friendly Homes Now In Waterset

Eco friendly Homes is now building high quality, energy efficient homes in Waterset. The home is run with TESLA Solar Panels. The AC ductwork is located in the air conditioned space (not in the attic) making it very energy efficient. The home is loaded with energy saving features, high quality products that are sustainably sourced and not to mention beautiful. This is definitely a unique build in the Waterset community of Apollo Beach. Visit http://www.eco-friendlyhomes.com/.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Achieves Pathway to Excellence National Nursing Designation

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has achieved the Pathway to Excellence® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The national nursing recognition is awarded to health care organizations with elements of work environments where nurses can flourish and feel empowered.

To qualify, organizations need to meet six practice standards essential to an ideal nursing environment: shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development. Applicants must successfully undergo a thorough review process that documents the integration of those standards in the organization’s practices, policies and culture.

Pathway designation can only be achieved if an organization’s nurses validate the data and other evidence submitted, via an independent, confidential survey submitted to every licensed nurse in the facility.

“I am extremely proud that our nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South feel this is a place where they can effectively serve our patients and achieve their goals,” said Lisa Johnson, senior vice president/chief nursing officer at BayCare Health System. “Nurse satisfaction is very important to us, and the 98 percent response rate is a testament to the pride our nurses have in St. Joseph’s Hospital-South and BayCare.”

Visit https://baycare.org/sjhs.

South Shore Storage Containers Comes on Board as U-Haul Dealer

U-Haul Company of Florida is pleased to announce that South Shore Storage Containers has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Gibsonton community.

South Shore Storage Containers at 9006 Gibsonton Dr. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 671-7807 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Gibsonton-FL-33534/050140/.

LifeLink® Foundation Announces New Chief Financial Office

Foundation, a non-profit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplantation therapy, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Hernandez to Chief Financial Officer. Hernandez joined LifeLink Foundation more than 11 years ago, and previously served as Controller. She holds a Masters of Accountancy Degree from University of South Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant.

LifeLink Foundation is an independent, non-profit community service organization dedicated to the recovery and transplantation of organs and tissues. LifeLink consists of three organ recovery organizations, a tissue bank and a transplantation immunology laboratory, and employs more than 500 staff members in west central Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico.



Visit www.LifeLinkFoundation.org for more information.