They say there are two things guaranteed in life — death and taxes. Tax season is now upon us. Whether you are a small business, large business, farmer, or whether you need an amendment, notary, extension, received a letter from the IRS or you just need help with your own personal taxes, Tax World can fill your needs. Tax World offers complete tax services and, according to their owner, can do it all.

Michael Niezgodzki started Tax World in 2012. He began his career as a preparer for Liberty and, six years ago, started his own business. He has been in the field for the last 10 years. Prior to that, he was a diesel mechanic by trade and began working on construction equipment. Niezgodzki then decided to do something different and took some tax classes to start his next career.

Tax World has customers from all over the country, such as Connecticut, New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Alabama and Arizona. With access to the www.TaxWorld1.com website, anybody can get their taxes done with the nationwide service. Everything can be done electronically. Walk-in appointments are also welcome. Tax World is open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm, however, appointments can also be made on Sundays. The office is located at 100 Frandorson Circle, Suite 202 in Apollo Beach.

Niezgodzki has done tax returns for single mothers, self-employed people, and small businesses. He can also help with individual tax ID numbers for people who don’t have a social security number yet and are waiting to become legal citizens. This gives them the okay to work in this country and be able to file a tax return. Tax returns start at $100.

Niezgodzki’s goal is for his company to grow, “I want to put people to work,” Niezgodzki said. He also wants to dig as far as he can legally to get people as much back as he can for their tax return. For more information, you can visit their website at TaxWorld1.com or can contact him at (813) 651-9500.