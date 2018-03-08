Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting Teen Impact Program

On Sunday, March 25 from 2-6 p.m., Impact will be holding a fundraiser at Topgolf featuring a Hole in One and Beat the Pro Competition. The cost is $40 per ticket. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite at https://impacttopgolf.eventbrite.com. Ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers, and other youth leaders through classroom education. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Bill Kagey at 600-9446 or bkagey@whatisimpact.com. Topgolf is located at 10690 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.

St. Anne’s Third Annual Golf Tournament

Saint Anne Catholic Church is building its 2018 Community Outreach Funds with its Third Annual Golf Tournament.

A ‘Best Ball Golf Tournament’ will be held Saturday, April 21 at Apollo Beach Golf Course, 801 Golf and Sea Blvd. in Apollo Beach. Registration opens 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. ‘Shotgun Start.’

The entrance fee is $75 per player, or $300 for each foursome. This fee includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin (all Par 3s) and a ‘Fun’ Awards Luncheon with great food and prizes following the Tournament. The luncheon will be hosted at the Apollo Beach Golf Club.

There will be a Hole in One contest with the Grand Prize of $10,000.

Tournament registration forms are available at Saint Anne Parish Office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–Noon. Forms are also available at Apollo Beach Golf Course Pro Shop.

All proceeds benefit Saint Anne Catholic Church Community Outreach programs, including the weekly Food Pantry, Education Scholarships, St. Vincent DePaul, and Catholic Charities’ Mobile Medical Bus.

Calling All Performers For Impact’s Got Talent Show

Mark your calendar for Friday, May 11 for the fourth annual Impact’s Got Talent show based on the hit television show America’s Got Talent. The family-friendly fundraiser kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The grand prize is $250.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, April 8 from 1–5 p.m. at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Participation is for those in grades K-12 and talent acts such as but not limited to: vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups) and musicians. To sign up for an audition time, please contact Jennifer Crum at 661-3236 or crummiej@tampabay.rr.com.

Impact’s Got Talent event tickets are $10 per person and available on Eventbrite.com. The evening will also feature a 50-50 raffle and silent auction. All ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers, and other youth leaders through classroom education. To be a sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com. For more information, visit IMPACT’s Got Talent 2018 Facebook Event page or www.whatisimpact.com.

The LifeCare Network’s Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

LifeCare’s annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, April 13 at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a Dri-Fit polo shirt, goodie bag and contests along the golf course.

The LifeCare Network exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblically based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Adult Children Of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families

A support and fellowship group is starting soon at Northside Baptist Church in Ruskin.

Healing is possible for adult children of alcoholic parents and dysfunctional families based on the ACA Handbook. This meeting book contains the Twelve Steps, Twelve Traditions, sponsorship, Inner Child and re-parenting. Meeting discussions offer hope for recovery from the effects of growing up in a dysfunctional family, where alcohol or drugs may or may not have been present. While ACA is similar to other Twelve Step programs, our emphasis is on the family system and Inner Child or True Self.

The group will be meeting once per week; all are welcome. Please contact Michael O. for more information at 690-2049 or gbdogg02@gmail.com.

Impact’s Summer Staff Program Is Accepting Applications Now

Summer Staff is an opportunity for high school students (grades 9–12) to educate younger students (10+) about the importance of living healthy lifestyles and being role models of this lifestyle. The Summer Staff Program presents at local Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, Parks & Recreation Centers and churches.

It is an 8-week long program and provides over 100 community service hours for Bright Futures. The application deadline is Friday, March 30. Application forms and more information can be found at www.whatisimpact.com. For more information, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com.

Second Annual Daddy/Daughter Mother/Son Spring Fling Dance

On Friday, April 13 from 6-9 p.m., join in for the Second Annual Daddy/Daughter Mother/Son Spring Fling Dance. This special evening is for children ages 4 and up and raises money for Autism Speaks Walk. It will take place at The Barn in Winthrop, 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Dress up with your child for a special evening you will forget. In instances where a parent is unable to attend, special adults are welcome (ie grandparent, uncle/aunt, etc). There will be dancing, desserts, raffle auction, photos and more.

Purchase tickets at www.amazingkidztherapy.com/spring-fling—charity-event.html.

Each ticket is for one adult and one child and includes hors d’oueves, dessert table and photos. There will be one swag bag per child.

Tickets can also be purchased directly at Amazing Kidz Therapy, located at 4312 Bell Shoals Rd, in Valrico.

For additional information, please contact Kathleen Pici at Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.