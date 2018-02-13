The morning dawned cool. The bright sun reflected off the cow on the roof, which beckoned everyone to come in and eat at the Chick-fil-A Brandon South in Bloomingdale.

Members of the Brandon, Valrico/FishHawk and Riverview Chambers were invited to be a part of its one-year anniversary celebration in late January.

The morning event was a great time to network, meet up with new and old friends and enjoy a Chick-fil-A breakfast.

It was over 50 years ago that Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A in suburban Atlanta.

Today there are over 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants, mostly in the United States.

Paul and Tammy Holmberg have been franchise owners locally for almost 20 years. They moved to Brandon in May of 1998 and opened their first Brandon location in June 1998. They are still owners of the Chick-fil-A Lake Brandon Village at 11325 Causeway Blvd.

They also owned the restaurant at Westfield Brandon Town Center from December 2013 to November 2016.

The Holmbergs were excited when the opportunity to open the Bloomingdale location was presented to them, making it easier for customers in the Valrico and Fishhawk communities to dine with them more frequently.

Tammy said, “The year seems to have flown by and we are looking forward to continuing to serve this area.”

The celebration continued on January 26 with a pep rally that was held for Bloomingdale High School students after school.

“We had a fantastic time with the Bloomingdale High School drum line, color guard and cheer teams on Friday afternoon to celebrate our anniversary,” noted Tammy.

Principal and current Brandon Honorary Mayor Sue Burkett was also there in support of the partnership between the school and Chick-fil-A.

The following day was Family Fun Day where families with young kids could enjoy balloons, face painting and more.

Download the Chick-fil-A Mobil app. and start earning rewards. Chick-fil-A is open Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. As is company policy, Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sunday. The restaurant is located at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 571-0569 or visit www.cfarestaurant.com/brandonsouth.