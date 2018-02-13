The Buckhorn Homeowners Association (HOA) is looking for a high school senior or two. The Valrico group recently announced its desire to give $500 cash scholarships to graduating high school seniors living in the neighborhood.

“Our scholarships recognize the hard work and dedication of our high school seniors and their desire to further their education at the college or university of their choice,” said Maria Singfield, Buckhorn Homeowners Scholarship Chair.

Students can pick up an application for the scholarship from the guidance counselor’s office at Durant, Newsome, Bloomingdale and Strawberry Crest high schools.

To be eligible, students must be a graduating senior enrolled in any accredited high school (public, private or charter) during the 2017-2018 school year. They must also have completed 75 hours of community service, have a 3.0 unweighted grade point average (G.P.A.), be a current resident in the Buckhorn subdivision and have one letter of recommendation from a non-family member.

In 2017, the scholarship went to Durant High School’s Cameron Nero who is currently studying computer engineering at the University of Central Florida. While at Durant, Nero was the captain of the golf team and an active member of Relay for Life.

“Buckhorn HOA’s dedication to education is one more factor that makes out neighborhood a quality place to live, work and play,” said Singfield.

Completed applications must be submitted with all required attachments to the school’s college career counselor or mailed to Buckhorn Homeowners Association, Attention Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1586, Valrico, FL 33595. Applications are due no later than Friday, March 9. Winners will be announced at the annual Buckhorn Homeowners Association meeting in April.

For more information, email singfield@verizon.net or visit www.buckhorn.us.