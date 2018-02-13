Dr. Tori Grieb originally applied to the University of Florida to become a pediatrician. Her career as a dentist began as a sort of ‘fluke,’ as she puts it.

During her undergraduate education, Dr. Grieb volunteered at Shands Hospital. Every semester, she wanted to volunteer in the pediatric unit, but it was never available.

After her third semester of being denied a pediatric specialty unit, she decided to volunteer in the Pediatric Dental Clinic in order to interact with children. Little did she know, she would fall in love with the dental field.

She received her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University Of Florida College Of Dentistry. Once finished, Dr. Grieb started practicing dentistry at a private practice in Lakeland.

Leaving her first dental practice was one of the most difficult and scary decisions she had to make. However, she is grateful to have taken this leap of faith, as it led her to join the longstanding team of SmileWright Dentistry. She was welcomed with open arms. Many of SmileWright’s team members have served the practice for over 10 years.

“Working at SmileWright feels like you are with family, and we take pride when our patients tell us they feel the same. I could not have asked for a better team,” said Dr. Grieb. “I am so thankful that they stuck around and gave me a chance as the new kid in town.”

She attended Chamberlain High School and is married to her high school sweetheart. They have a daughter Hadley, who is 2 ½ years old. Her family is her greatest pride and joy. Every Sunday since she was born, her family meets at her grandparents’ home for Sunday lunch with over 40 attendees.

SmileWright Dentistry is now accepting new patients. The highly-trained dental team offers several advanced procedures and treatments, including oral sedation and Invisalign. Dr. Grieb is an Invisalign preferred provider, and SmileWright is currently offering Invisalign orthodontics at the low price of $4,500.

Looking back, Dr. Grieb realizes how her program’s limited number of pediatric units was truly a blessing in disguise.

“I love my profession,” said Dr. Grieb. “The joy of changing a person’s life by giving them a beautiful, healthy smile is so rewarding. There is no better feeling than when a patient tells you, ‘This was the best dental experience of my life,’ or ‘That is the first time I’ve ever had this procedure without feeling pain.’ I strive to be gentle and compassionate to my patients, because I understand that the dentist is not where most people want to spend their time.”

SmileWright Dentistry is located at 1202 Millenium Pkwy. in Brandon. Call 448-1048 for an appointment or more information. Visit SmileWright.com.