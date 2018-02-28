Sixteen year old Jadyn Barrera plays in the FishHawk Coed Softball League. Back in October 2017, she was rushed into emergency surgery with an initial diagnosis of a blockage of her intestines. Sample tissues from the procedure were taken and came back testing positive for cancer. Jadyn’s diagnosis was upgraded to B Cell lymphoma stage 3.

Jadyn recently finished very intense chemotherapy, yet this young teen remains positive and committed to push forward with a smile on her face and vowing to never let this horrific disease best her.

Off the field, The FishHawk Coed Softball League continues to cheer on Jadyn as she strives every day to cross the finish line as the victor. It plans to show its support and help raise funds for Jadyn and her family by holding a variety of fundraising activities. A Cornhole Tournament will take place on Friday, March 3 from 6-10 p.m. at the FishHawk Softball Field. The entry fee is $20 per team, double elimination. There will be cash prizes. Registration will take place until Friday, March 2 so brackets can be drawn. Contact Mike Canales at 451-3999 to register.

On Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25, a softball tournament will be held at Hawk Park in FishHawk Ranch.

All support for this worthy cause is appreciated and sponsors are also being sought. There are five sponsorship levels (Elite, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze) available for those who would like to support Jadyn.

Jadyn’s dad, Iggy Barrera, said that she is strong and never complains. He was touched how everyone was helping out of the kindness of their hearts. “Thank you to everyone for all the love and support for Jadyn,” he said.

Vortex Security has committed to being an Elite Sponsor for the upcoming Refuse to Lose Charity Softball Tournament, and will also be donating an additional $100 for every new Vortex Security Customer who mentions Jadyn or the Refuse to Lose Charity Softball Tournament.

The League is also actively seeking donations of gift certificates, sport event/concert tickets and merchandise as well as monetary donations.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or have any questions, please email FishHawksoftball@yahoo.com.