As the weather heats back up, FishHawk area residents will be pleased to hear that some new options for cooling off with a sweet treat have join the old favorites in the area.



Uncle Louie G

Business partners Karen Russica and Kimberly Zinerco are excited to bring Uncle Louie G Italian Ices and Ice Cream to FishHawk. The store, scheduled to open its doors in early April next to The Scrambled Egg on FishHawk Blvd., will offer more than 60 flavors including Chocolate Jelly Ring and Holy Cannoli Ice and Brooklyn Cheesecake and Dulce de Leche De Louie homemade ice cream. There will also be a selection of sugar free and no sugar added ideas, along with gluten free ices, shakes and sundaes and ready to go and specialty made to order ice cream cakes. Uncle Louie G prides itself on offering unique homemade flavors, many containing real pieces of fruit or candy.

“We believe it will provide our area with another great place for families and people of all ages to enjoy,” said Russica.

For more information on products and allergy concerns, along with grand opening details, follow the store on Facebook or visit www.unclelouiegee.com. The store is located at 15280 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.



Art Monkey – Art and Ice Cream

Some exciting changes are underway at one of FishHawk’s favorites. Art Monkey – Art and Ice Cream in Park Square is offering new menu items and renovating its party area.

In addition to approximately 20 flavors of Working Cow Ice Cream, which is made locally in St. Petersburg, the store now offers Scrumptious Fudge, made in Carrolwood, and is adding homemade gourmet popcorn to the menu.

“We like to partner with local business as much as possible,” said owner Liisa Soncrant.

Some favorite flavors are the FishHawk Dream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Salted Caramel and Cappuccino Kahlua, while Soncrant adds that the young customers prefer SpongeBob Cookie Dough, Cookie Monster and Superman.

Sprinkles are always free and ice cream can be served in dishes, cake cones or homemade waffle cones. Milkshakes, sundaes and birthday cakes are also available.

Art Monkey is located at 16144 Churchview Dr., Suite 103 in Lithia and can be reached at 315-9803. For more information, find them on Facebook or visit www.artandicecream.com.



YOBE Frozen Yogurt

Offering self-serve low-fat and fat-free frozen yogurt, YOBE recently opened in the Winn-Dixie-anchored shopping center on FishHawk Blvd.

The new FishHawk location is one of many around the country, including one in the Westfield Brandon Mall.

According to the company’s Website, the yogurt served in the stores is made with real milk and no artificial sweetners. A variety of different flavors are offered at a time and are changed regularly.

Customers can top their yogurt with fresh fruit, from banana to pomegranate seeds, or additions including nuts, granola and candy.

Smoothies made from blended fresh fruit and fat-free yogurts are also available.

For more information, visit www.myyobe.com or find the FishHawk store on Facebook. YOBE is located at 16731 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.