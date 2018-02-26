Centerpoint Church will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. between its 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Easter services. Everyone is welcome. Please have children bring a basket to collect eggs if you have one. Centerpoint Church is located at 1801 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.centerpointfl.org.

Cornerstone Baptist Church will hold a Children’s Easter Fellowship and Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children (2 years through 5th grade) and their families are invited to join the fun and fellowship. Children need to bring an empty basket to collect eggs. The event also includes a Bible story, fun activities, hot dogs and drinks. The event is free and open to the public. The church is located at 818 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Contact the church office at 689-3325.



Driven Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 1, following its 10 a.m. service. The egg hunt includes free family photographs with a backdrop. Driven Church meets at Brandon High School, located at 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon. For more information, call 586-0571 or visit www.driven.church.

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Bring a basket and a dish to share. The event will feature crafts, an egg hunt and lots of fun. The church is located 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon.

Fishhawk Fellowship will hold an Easter Extravaganza on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Park Square, located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. The free event will include bounce houses, rock wall, trampolines, refreshments and games. For more information, visit www.fishhawkfc.org.



Hawthorne Village Retirement Community will hold its annual Easter egg hunt on Friday, March 30 at 11 a.m. Hunt for more than 2,000 eggs and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. This event is for ages 12 and under. There will be prizes and refreshments. Hawthorne Village is located at 859 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit hawthornevillageofbrandon.com.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold a free Easter breakfast and egg hunt on Sunday, April 1 at 9:15 a.m. The church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For more information, please contact Kelly Black at 480-0800.

Journey Church of Brandon will host a free movie night followed by a flashlight egg hunt on Friday, March 23 from 7-9 p.m. Popcorn and water will be provided. Bring chairs and flashlights. The church is located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.journey7.com.



Lighthouse Revival Center will host its annual Easter of Hope Outreach on Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. The event includes an egg hunt, face painting, free bike giveaway, contests, prizes, candy and more. LRC is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.lrcchurch.com.

Next Level Church FishHawk will do a Helicopter Egg Drop at a secret location on Sunday, April 1. The drop will take place after the church’s Easter experiences held at Newsome High School at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets and a map to the drop location are only available at the two experiences. Further detail can be found at 2018eggdrop.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 1, following the 10:30 a.m. service. The church is located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.



Redeemer Church will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 from 9-11 a.m. for toddlers through fifth grade. The free event also includes refreshments, a special craft and worship. The church is located at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.redeemerriverview.org.



South Bay Church will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. The egg hunt will feature fun for the entire family, including prize eggs, food and music. The church is located at 13498 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.southbay.cc.



St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church of Brandon will host an Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 24 from 2-4 p.m. in the Family Life Center. The event will include an egg hunt, games, food, candy, and activities. The event is free but please register online at www.saumc.net. The church is located at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

Riverview Easter Egg Festival will be held at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will offer fun for the whole family. Child under 12 can hunt for 8,000 eggs and a live Easter Bunny will be on site. The free event will feature face painting, bounce houses and a special egg hunt for the adults. Visit Facebook or Summerfieldcrossingsgc@gmail.com. The golf club is located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.