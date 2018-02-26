Above Photo: Angela Parker along with her husband Brad and their two children Aubrey and Aiden ‘Forget the Frock’ and don t-shirts for Easter.



Did you know doing Kingdom work can be as simple and comfortable as wearing a t-shirt on Easter Sunday?

Forget the Frock is an Easter campaign asking Christians to pass on purchasing fancy Easter attire, and instead, wear a t-shirt bought from a charity that uses its funds to feed children, care for the poor, drill a well or rescue the enslaved.

In 2011, Pastor Jason Fox and his wife Emily established this volunteer-driven nonprofit organization in Kentucky. In the last six years, Forget the Frock has gathered national momentum as Emily and her long-distance friend Angela Parker, a resident of Lithia, began using Facebook to spread the word. Parker acts as the creative director promoting the platform through its website and multiple social media outlets.

Parker hopes this movement will become an annual tradition, and said, “Instead of it [Easter] being a holiday of bows and frilly dresses, suits and ties, let’s teach our children a better tradition of service, awareness and empowerment.”

Last year, thousands of individuals around the country committed to the campaign, including 62 churches that challenged their congregations to participate. Here is how it works—you buy a t-shirt from a charity and wear it on Easter. On the Forget the Frock website, you will find a list of preferred charities each with a description of its mission and a link to its website to purchase a shirt.

Forget the Frock maintains a long-term partnership with Feeding the Orphans, a nonprofit that advocates for the fatherless and orphaned children in West Africa. This year Forget the Frock also teamed up with three additional charities: Eyes That See, Childero and the Hope 53 Ministries.

Parker said, “As a result of people buying t-shirts for Easter, they’ve [Feeding the Orphans] built an orphanage, drilled clean water wells, fed and clothed hundreds of children, educated and employed single mothers so they could continue to raise their children, saved discarded babies from trash heaps and built schools.”

She continued. “On top of all this, they have shared with hundreds of people the life-changing message of Jesus.”

For more information or to purchase a shirt, visit at www.forgetthefrock.org or on Facebook at Forget the Frock.