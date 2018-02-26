Bell Shoals Baptist Church Brandon Campus will hold a Good Friday service on March 30 at 12 Noon and Easter services on Saturday, March 31 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 1 at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Brandon Campus is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church Riverview Campus will hold an Easter service on Sunday, April 1 at 11 am. The River Campus is located at Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.

Centerpoint Church will hold Easter services on Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with a children’s egg hunt between services. The church will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 1 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Full children’s programming is offered for all services, including a kids glow party, with glow-in-the-dark giveaways and fun games. Centerpoint Church is located at 1801 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.centerpointfl.org.

The Chapel At Fishhawk will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 1 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. We will gather to celebrate the good news of Jesus that sets us free from shame and gives us hope everyday. The Chapel is a non-denominational church that strives to make all of life All About Jesus. We are located in the heart of Fishhawk at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia. For more information, visit www.thechapelfh.org.

Cornerstone Baptist Church will celebrate Easter Sunday with an outdoor morning worship service on Sunday, April 1 at 7 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., another worship service will be held in the sanctuary. The church is located at 818 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.cornerstonebrandon.org.

The Crossing Church will observe Good Friday on Friday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa campus. The Friday service combines both campuses for a time to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus and take communion together. The Crossing will hold weekend services at both campuses celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ as described by the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 15. The Tampa campus will hold Easter services on Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 1 at 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The Tampa campus is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa. The SouthShore Campus will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 1 at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.wearecrossing.com.

Driven Church will host a special Easter service on Sunday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Pastor Joon Tavarez will speak about what the resurrection teaches us about Jesus and what this means for our relationships, our children, our spouses, our life and our future. This will be an engaging message that will relate to people from all walks of life. Driven Church meets at Brandon High School, located at 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon. For more information, call 586-0571 or visit www.driven.church.

First Baptist Church of Gibsonton will hold an Easter Cantata titled Redeemed by the Blood of the Lamb and a worship service led by Pastor Malcolm Clements on Sunday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. On March 30 at 7 p.m. the church will host a Good Friday Service with communion. The church is located at 9912 Indiana St. in Gibsonton. For more information, visit www.1stbaptistgibsonton.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will hold a Maundy Thursday service on March 29 at 6 p.m. The service will begin with dinner in Mauldin Hall with communion around the tables. We will progress into the Prayer Garden, and then to the sanctuary where we will conclude worship. Please RSVP by Sunday, March 25 at 689-4597. The church will hold a Good Friday service on March 30 at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 1, the church will hold an Easter outdoor sunrise service at 6:45 a.m., followed by breakfast. Other services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with communion. Bring a single flower to place on our cross in the prayer garden to rejoice our risen Lord. The church is located 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.fpcbrandon.org.



Fishhawk Fellowship will celebrate Easter with special guest Mark Gregston, author of Tough Guys and Drama Queens. Service times will be held on Saturday, March 31 at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and Sunday, April 1 at 8 a.m. 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. The church is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information, visit www.fishhawkfc.org.

Harvest Bible Chapel Tampa Bay will hold an Easter service on April 1 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the risen Savior at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This is the biggest Sunday of the year to celebrate the sacrificial love of Christ and the defeat of Death. Come ready to worship and hear from His Word. For more information, visit www.harvesttampabay.org.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will observe Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, March 31 at 7 p.m., the church will hold an Easter Vigil Service. The four-part service will include the service of light, the service of readings, the service of baptism and the service of Holy Communion. On Sunday, April 1 at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the church will celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Childcare is provided for all services. At 9:15 a.m., between the Easter morning services, there will be a free egg hunt for children and free breakfast for everyone. The church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For more information, please contact Kelly Black at 480-0800.

Journey Church of Brandon will observe Good Friday on March 30 at 6:30 p.m. with multiple churches from the Tampa area. The message will focus on Jesus’ seven last words on the cross and what that means for you. On Easter Sunday, April 1 at 9 a.m., the worship service will celebrate the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. The church is located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.journey7.com.

Kings Avenue Baptist Church will celebrate Good Friday on March 1 at 7 p.m. and hold an Easter service on Sunday, April 1 at 10:45 a.m. with a special message from the new pastor, John McRae. For more information, please call 685-3095 or visit www.kingsavenue.org. The church is located at 2602 South Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Lighthouse Revival Center will hold a Good Friday Service on March 30 at 7 p.m. and an Easter Sunday Service on April 1 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.lrcchurch.com.

Nativity Catholic Church will observe Good Friday services on March 31 at 8 a.m. for Morning Prayer in the chapel, at 3 p.m. for Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion (ASL), 6:30 p.m. for Liturgia de la Pasión, followed by a dramatization of the Passion in the gymnasium, and at 7 p.m. for Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. On Holy Saturday, Saturday, March 31 services will be held at 8 a.m. for Morning Prayer in the chapel, 12 Noon for the Blessing of the Easter Food Baskets in the chapel and 8 p.m. for an Easter Vigil (bilingual). On Sunday, April 1, the Easter Masses in English are as followed: 6:30 a.m. in the church, 8:30 a.m. in the church (ASL) and gymnasium, and 10:30 a.m. in the church, chapel, and gymnasium (family). Easter Masses in Spanish will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the church and chapel. The church is located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-4608 or visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org.



New Hope United Methodist Church invites you to celebrate with us during Holy Week. We will celebrate Palm Sunday, on March 25 with a special musical program, featuring a full choir and orchestra at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Maundy Thursday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m., the church will have a worship service with communion. On Good Friday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m., the church will do a combined English and Hispanic Service in the sanctuary. On Easter Sunday, April 1, services will take place at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. on the church property. The Hispanic service will take place in Logan Hall at 11 a.m. You are invited to bring a cut flower to place on the flower cross in the courtyard, an annual tradition enjoyed by many people at New Hope UMC. We will also host a Hispanic Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at Little Harbor Beach, located at 602 Bahia Del Sol Dr. in Ruskin. Bring a lawn chair and a flashlight for reading. The Tampa Bay Emmaus Community will join in with Riverview United Methodist Church for their ‘Son’ Rise service on the edge of the beautiful Alafia River at 8:00 a.m. New Hope UMC is located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.findnewhope.com, email info@findnewhope.com or call at 689-4161.

Next Level Church FishHawk will hold two Easter experiences at Newsome High School at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. After the experiences, the church will do a Helicopter Egg Drop. Tickets and map to secret location will be available at the two experiences. For more information, visit NLCFishHawk.com.

Redeemer Church will observe Good Friday on March 30 at 7 pm. On Sunday, April 1, the church will hold a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. and regular worship at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, call 741-1776 or visit www.redeemerriverview.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale will hold a Maundy Thursday service on March 29 beginning with a simple meal at 6 p.m. followed by the service at 7 p.m. On Sunday, April 1, the church will hold an Easter service at 10:30 a.m. with an egg hunt following the service. The church is located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

South Bay Church will observe Good Friday with a service on March 30 at 6:30 p.m. South Bay will host a sunrise service on Sunday, April 1 at 6:30 a.m. Other service times are as followed: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 Noon. South Bay invites you to hear Pastor Dr. David Speicher’s sermon titled Cross = Love, when the cross on the hill becomes the cross on your heart. The diverse non-denominational church located at 13498 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview.



South Brandon Worship Center will hold a Good Friday service on March 30 at 7 p.m. Easter services will be held on Sunday, April 1 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 4929 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico.

St. Anne Catholic Church will begin its Easter celebration with Holy Thursday on March 29 at 8 a.m. with Morning Prayer of the Liturgical Hours and then from 7 p.m. until 12 Midnight, the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. St Anne will observe Good Friday on March 30 at 12 Noon with the Stations of the Cross, at 3 p.m. with Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, and at 6 p.m. with La Pasión del Señor. On Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m., the church will celebrate Holy Saturday with Reconciliation, then at 12 Noon with the Blessing of Easter Food, and at 8:30 p.m. with an Easter Vigil. On Sunday, April 1, Easter Mass will take place at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. St. Anne is located at 106 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information, call 645-1714.



St. Stephen Catholic Church invites you to celebrate Holy Week and Easter in our new church off Boyette Road in Riverview. Join us for Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Thursday, March 29 at 7 p.m. and stay for prayer anytime until 12 Midnight ‘in the Garden.’ On March 30, Good Friday services begin at 12 Noon with the Stations of the Cross, which is followed at 2:30 p.m. with the Novena of The Divine Mercy. Then at 3 p.m., the beautiful Veneration of the Cross will commence or come at 7 p.m. if that is more convenient. On Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m., Easter Vigil services will begin as we welcome the Light of Christ. On Sunday, April 1, we welcome your family to worship with us at 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. St. Stephen is located at 10118 Saint Stephen Cir. in Riverview. For more information call 689-4900 or visit www.StStephenCatholic.org.