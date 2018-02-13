Photo Above: Matthew Blalock recently joined Signature Reality Associates in Valrico.



Nothing Bundt Cakes Offers Premium Cakes For Any Occasion

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, nine classic cake flavors including Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon plus a seasonal featured flavor are offered. You can choose from four different sizes.

“Each cake is made in our bakery with the finest premium ingredients including real eggs, butter and cream cheese and crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. We offer four different sizes from full-size Bundt Cakes, perfect for sharing; miniature Bundtlets, great for gifting; and bite-sized Bundtinis®, sold by the dozen,” said owners Robert and Teresa Shuffield.

Make someone’s day with Nothing Bundt Cake. It is located in the Winthrop Plaza at 11238 Sullivan St. in Riverview. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Call 409-2394 or visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com. You can also visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NothingBundtCakesRiverviewFL.

AAA Travel Show

Join AAA for travel seminars conducted by expert travel professions on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It will take place at the DoubleTree Tampa Airport-Westshore at 4500 W Cypress St. in Tampa.

Receive up to $1,000 in savings or onboard credit when you attend the show.

Register to attend at AAA.com/TravelEvents or call 963-2121.



Living Healthy Program Offered At The Bridges

Developed at Stanford University, the ‘Chronic Disease Self-Management Program,’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free six-week course will build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives.

Participants with chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, bronchitis, emphysema, asthma and epilepsy will learn to manage symptoms, work with their healthcare team, exercise safely and easily, solve problems and relax. Those who have completed this program spent fewer days in the hospital and demonstrated significant improvements in exercise, health distress, fatigue, self-reported general health and more. Classes will be held every Tuesday from March 6 to April 10 from 1-3:30 p.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Class size is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 to register.

Suncoast Credit Union Will Offer Competitively Priced Sallie Mae Smart Option Student Loans

Suncoast Credit Union announced a new partnership with Sallie Mae®, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company, to offer students and families a responsible way to pay for college. The Sallie Mae Smart Option Student Loan® is a competitively priced and flexible private student loan. Available for students attending eligible institutions, Sallie Mae’s Smart Option Student Loan® offers competitive fixed and variable interest rates with no origination fees or prepayment penalties. Fixed rates range from 5.74 to 11.85 percent APR, while variable rates range from 3.62 to 10.54 percent APR.

“We were founded by teachers and we remain committed to the goal of higher education without the higher price tags,” said Vicki Lovett, Suncoast Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer. “The Sallie Mae® partnership allows us to help students pay for college expenses not covered by scholarships, grants or federal loans.”

For more information, visit suncoastcreditunion.com/studentloans.

All American Title Celebrates 23 Year Anniversary

All American Title will be celebrating 23 years on Thursday, March 1 from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at 679 W Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

Please RSVP by Wednesday, February 21 to Vanessa at vmorgan@allamtitle.com or 943-3330. While there, you will enjoy goodies from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Remi’s Minis, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.



Matthew Blalock, P.A. Joins Signature Realty

Matthew Blalock, P.A. has joined Signature Realty Associates in Valrico. Blalock, a Florida native and Plant City resident, has been a Florida licensed real estate agent for over 20 years. He has worked with buyers and sellers from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, down the islands of the Florida Keys and Costa Rica. He’s bi-lingual and speaks English and Spanish.

“I’ve sold vacant land to developers, farms, single family homes, luxury waterfront properties and even islands in my career. It’s been interesting to say the least,” Blalock said.

Driven by a servant’s heart, Blalock left a career with Florida Power & Light to fly volunteer search and rescue missions over the Florida Straits; then went on to serve as the Director of Special Projects and Chief Mission Specialist for the charitable non-profit for two years.

“I get great satisfaction from helping others, and that’s what led me to getting my real estate license.”

Matthew Blalock, P.A. is a full-time Realtor. He is easily reached by phone at 693-5505 or by email at MatthewBlalockPA@gmail.com.

NV Salon Is Hiring

NV Salon is currently hiring. If you are an outgoing, friendly individual with a background in beauty and a desire to work within a constantly evolving environment with room to learn and grow with the company, this just might be the place for you.They are currently searching for part-time and full-time hairstylist. NV Salon is located at 13107 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Call 374-9224. Visit https://nvsalonspa301.com/.



Twin Creeks Assisted Living And Memory Care Now Accepting Residents

Twin Creeks has received final approvals to be open for residents. The staff has worked hard to prepare this beautiful community to pass the State of Florida’s regulatory requirements. These stringent yet necessary prerequisites are to ensure that it meets and proudly surpasses all qualifications to be an exceptional assisted living and memory care community.

It recently welcomed its first residents, its new family, to Twin Creeks.

According to Executive Director Shane Potter, “We look forward to having them and hope that those of you who have wanted to check out our space to stop by or call us at 336-2128.”

Twin Creeks is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit https://www.twincreeksretire.com.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, February 20 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m.

This seminar is perfect for people in the age range of 58-67 years old.

At this seminar you will learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Call Angeloni Tax Advisory Group at 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.