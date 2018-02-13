Photo Above: Former BSE principals Kelly McMillan (2012-2015) and Shirley Trujillo (1992-2005) and current principal, Tamethea Simmons.

Riverview’s Boyette Springs Elementary (B.S.E.) School is celebrating 25 years of teaching this month with a dedication ceremony and winter carnival open to the community.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 17 with a ceremony from 1-2 p.m. and carnival from 2-5 p.m.

“We encourage B.S.E. students, alumni, their families and community members to join us in celebrating a quarter of century of excellence,” said PTA President Danielle O’Mahony. “Come out and learn about all that we have accomplished over the past 25 years.”

The ceremony will include music from the school’s show choir, a performance by a student harpist, guest speakers and memories shared by former students.

The carnival, a fundraiser for the school’s PTA, will offer activities for the whole family, including bounce houses, laser tag, a video game trailer, face painting and classic and new carnival games from balloon darts to a goldfish pond with real fish. Most activities and all games will be charged on a ticket system. Tickets will be available to purchase for $1 each or 25 tickets for $20.

Attendees will also be able to pay to arrest their teacher, principal or parent who then must stay in jail until they are bailed out. There will also be a silent auction.

In addition to dinner plates featuring choice of chicken or sausage served with baked beans and cole slaw from Trust Me BBQ for $8, there will be a bake sale and carnival snacks such as popcorn, pickles and pretzels. Soda and water will also be available for purchase.

Music at the event will be provided by DJ Dubble Up and many local vendors will be on hand for shopping.

Funds raised will help the PTA plan events to help support the school.

“Our goal as a PTA is ensure that families are active participants in the life of the school, and feel welcomed, valued and connected to each other, to school staff and to what students are learning and doing in class,” said O’Mahony.

For information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/BSEPTA. Anyone interested in attending the carnival as a vendor or sponsoring the event should email bseptahelpers@yahoo.com. The school is located at 10141 Sedgebrook Dr. in Riverview.