A hidden celestial kingdom faces its greatest adversary as a paladin from beyond the blue uncovers a secret that could unravel their very existence. Interested yet? This is the teaser from local author, Tara Knight’s, newest novel, Beyond the Blue A Journey Through the Heavens, and you will not want to put it down. The great news is that it will be available by the end of February 2018, so you can get your hands on a copy and maybe even track down Knight to sign your copy.

An epic tale, Knight describes Beyond the Blue as something for older teens and adults who love to immerse themselves in fantastical worlds. “It’s an unpredictable journey that people will have fun with,” Knight exclaims as she hints at the fast-paced action, royal family intrigue, and people who could seemingly be a lot like you and me except with special powers. This will be the first in a trilogy that is sure to be a page-turner.

Once a law student, Knight always knew her passion was storytelling. She said, “My mother was the start of it. She always had a book in her hand.” Then, with the support of her family, she finished at Temple University and headed to the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale and later the Los Angeles Film School where she honed her skills eventually writing for film and television across all genres. What was first “chasing the dream” has become a reality.

Her versatility as a writer is expressed not only in what she has written for the screen, but her first novel, The Well, is a faith-based story told through the eyes of a non-Christian young woman who finds herself thrust into working in a Christian bookstore. When asked why, Knight’s fervor really took hold: “I go wherever the story takes me. For me, most Christian fiction reads like sermons rather than stories. I wrote a book I would want to read.” And you will because her style is relatable and engaging, immersing the reader directly into the plot.

For more information, visit her website at www.authortaraknight.com. From there, you can contact her manager, Kailey Marsh, or sign up for her newsletter, so you’ll be first to be in the know.