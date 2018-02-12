Riverview residents will soon have a new, sit-down national restaurant as Texas Roadhouse has announced plans to build a location on U.S. Hwy 301, north of Big Bend Rd. near the new Wawa. Construction will begin at the end of February with an anticipated opening date of July 9, according to the company’s director of public relations Travis Doster.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain known for specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked-to-order over open gas-fired grills and endless supply of peanuts. The menu also features a variety of other items including ribs, chicken, pork, fish, burgers and an extensive kids menu. Most menu items are made from scratch and gluten-friendly options also are available.

“This is great news and just what Riverview needs,” said Riverview resident Stewart Cooper. “I have been to several of their locations and the food is always top-of-the-line and there is a huge selection.”

Located across from Tijuana Flats and next to the under-construction James A. Haley Veterans Clinic’s South Hillsborough Community Based Outpatient Clinic, the 7,163-sq.-ft. restaurant will seat 300. Doster commented that it will have the same look and feel as a typical Texas Roadhouse with localized touches in wall murals and decorations. Additionally, the management will be local residents.

“The new restaurant will hire 200 employees, about 60 percent part-time and 40 percent full-time,” said Doster. While most hiring will be done on-site about three months prior to opening, job postings for a kitchen manager and service manager are on the company’s website under careers.

There are more than 400 Texas Roadhouse locations in 48 states and two foreign countries. The closest are located in Wesley Chapel, St. Petersburg, Lakeland and Bradenton.

Texas Roadhouse, 13021 U.S. Hwy. 301, will be open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.