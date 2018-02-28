Mike Compton started his family-run lawn company, Forever Green Lawn & Pest Control, in 1987. He and his son Ben Compton work together to ensure that your lawns look amazing. “I want to make people happy and proud of their lawns, and make their landscaping look great,” said Mike Compton. “Our goal is to turn something that doesn’t look good into something that looks really nice.”

The St. Pete native takes pride in making people’s lawns beautiful. He offers lawn care, trimming of trees and shrubs, weed control, pest control, deep root tree injections for palm trees and repairing of irrigation systems. They span from St. Pete, to Clearwater, to Tampa, in addition to Bradenton, and all the way down to Fort Meyers and Cape Coral. They have offices located in St. Pete, Bradenton, Tampa and Fort Meyers. “We do it right the first time or we don’t do it at all,” Compton said.

For 35 years, Forever Green Lawn & Pest Control has been working in the lawn care industry. The company offers free estimates and no contracts are required. They offer monthly and bi-monthly lawn maintenance packages. According to its website, the company promises excellent customer service and strive to make you proud of your lawn. With lawn maintenance contracts, they assign a personal lawn care expert to you, ensuring they learn your preferences and do the job exactly how you want it, each and every time. All of the chemicals used are nontoxic and safe for pets.

Compton’s goals are to keep the business growing and to keep making customers happy about its lawn care.

For more information, visit www.forevergreenlawnandpest.com. Coupons and special offers can be found in the Osprey Observer and on the company’s website.